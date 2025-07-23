Huskies Outslug Logs, 16-9

July 23, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - 1,830 fans in attendance on a humid Tuesday evening to watch the La Crosse Loggers take on the Duluth Huskies in a heated Great Plains East matchup.

Duluth picked up where they left off against La Crosse with a 4-run first inning. George McIntyre kicked off the scoring with a single into left field, scoring Rowan Kelly. On an almost identical swing, Ethan Cole singled in Ethan Surowiec. Jake Downing joined in on the first inning, scoring George McIntyre from second base. Capping off the inning, Tyler Palmer was hit by a pitch, scoring Ethan Cole.

In the bottom half of the inning, RJ Hamilton (Duke) led things off with a solo shot, well over the left field wall.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, the Loggers got another run back on an RBI single from Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska). Justin Roulston came around to score.

In the bottom of the 3rd inning, Duluth opened things up in a way nobody saw coming. Despite previous struggles against the Loggers, Rowan Kelly hit a 3-run shot into center field, scoring Downing and Guthrie. Ethan Surowiec followed that up with a 2-run shot of his own as Noah Furcht also came around to score. Nate Vargas would add the 3rd home run of the inning, scoring McIntyre. Ethan Cole reached on a walk and Jake Downing provided the knockout punch with a 2-run homer into right field.

Justin Roulston (Long Beach St.) earned himself an RBI single, scoring Carson Ohland (GCU) from second base. Max Kalk (Ball St.) ripped a single into center field, scoring Eli Small (FAU) and Roulston.

In the 7th, Noah Furcht added yet another homerun for Duluth with a solo shot on a 3-0 pitch.

In the top of the 9th, Duluth added a pair of insurance runs. Rowan Kelly added his 2nd home run of the night, over the left field wall. Furcht later came around to score on a McIntyre single.

It was too little too late for La Crosse as they scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 9th thanks to a 3-run bomb from Eli Small. Edinger also came in to score on a single from John Pearson (LSU).

