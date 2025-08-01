Kingfish Take First Home Victory over the Growlers in Tight 6-5 Win

KENOSHA, WI - For the first time all season, the Kenosha Kingfish have defeated the Kalamazoo Growlers in the comfort of Historic Simmons Field, their home turf.

The Growlers were the ones to strike first in the second inning, with Brock Leitgeb smashing an RBI to the left field wall to put them up 1-0. Only minutes later would Jay Slater add to the board with an RBI single down the third base line.

Despite being down two, Kenosha quickly got on the board in the fourth, as Tyler Horner ripped an RBI fielder's choice ground ball to bring in the Kingfish's first run of the night.

The climb to the top for the Fish continued in the sixth with Ethan Hindle drilling a leadoff double to left field to put a runner in scoring position for Carter Storti. In his first game as a part of the Kingfish offense, the designated hitter drove a deep sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Hindle to tie the game at two apiece.

However, the tie didn't last long. Trevor Johnson took a leadoff walk in the seventh with Leitbeg behind him. With Johnson on base, Leitbeg continued his RBI rally with a huge triple over center fielder Robert Newland's head to put the Growlers up 3-2.

But again, the Fish weren't phased.

The bases were loaded for the second time in a row for Robert Newland in the clean-up spot. The first time around didn't go well. This time, he rocketed a three-RBI triple down the third base line into the left field corner to push the Fish ahead of the Growlers 5-3 and force every fan in Kenosha to their feet.

Hindle continued the fun and added to the runs with another ball ripped down the left field line to bring in Kenosha's sixth run of the night.

After their comeback, the Kingfish only needed six more outs. Those six outs eventually came, but two Kalamazoo runs did as well.

Brodey Acres put some scare into the Fish's heads in the eighth, bringing in Noah Coy to make it a 6-4 ballgame. In the ninth was a bigger fright as the Growlers managed to add one more run to the board, but Kingfish closer Sam McArthur shut Kalamazoo down, securing the 6-5 win.

Following tonight's victory, the Kingfish will hit the road and head to Royal Oak for a weekend series against the Leprechauns.







