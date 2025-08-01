Late Mistakes Doom Growlers in 6-5 Loss

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA Wis. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (33-31; 16-13) struggled in late scenarios, and failed to pull off a comeback in a 6-5 loss to the Kenosha Kingfish (25-37; 11-16).

Following Thursday night's extra-inning final, Friday looked to provide another one between the Growlers and Kingfish, heading into the final nine outs. Both offenses would struggle in the first six innings, as Alex Burden would throw five innings of one run ball for Kalamazoo, and Luke Weber would go 6.2 innings for Kenosha, allowing his third run in the top of the seventh.

With a 3-2 lead heading into the bottom of the inning, the Growlers would call on Christian Forniss, who would get hit hard through just two outs, while facing eight batters, five of which would earn hits, and two with walks. The 6-3 score wouldn't last long, as Brodey Acres would score Noah Coy's leadoff double with a groundout in the eighth. Brendan Burch would throw a scoreless bottom of the eighth, after getting the final out in the seventh, to take a 6-4 score into the ninth.

Kalamazoo's leadoff man, Gabe Springer, would walk to open the inning, immediately bringing the tying run up to the dish. Micah Rienstra-Kiracofe would ground into a fielders choice. Following a Trevor Johnson walk and a strikeout, the game would rest on the shoulders of Jay Slater. Slater would hold a 2-2 count before the closer, Sam McArthur, would spike two consecutive pitches, moving both base runners up 180 feet, scoring Rienstra-Kiracofe, and moving KJ White, who was pinch running for Johnson, to third. Noah Coy would pop out in foul territory and strand the tying run at third base.

Ultimately, the loss does not cost the Growlers much besides opportunity, as Royal Oak (2.5 GB of Kalamazoo) and Battle Creek (3.0 GB) both fell in their respective matchups. The playoff race continues to look down to the wire, with the Growlers on tap for four games against the Leprechauns and two against the Battle Jacks before the regular season. Cody Piechocki continues to harp unto his players that they control their own destiny.

The Growlers finish the regular season 9-3 overall against Kenosha and will move to play Rockford, who they hold an 8-2 record against, on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.







