Rox Split Series Against Badlands

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Joshua Dykhoff in action

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Joshua Dykhoff in action(St. Cloud Rox)

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (42-19) split a road series against the Badlands Big Sticks (38-24) after falling 7-2 on Friday.

The Rox scored first in the contest from a Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) RBI Single to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) started the ballgame on the mound for the Rox and would complete two innings of shutout work with two strikeouts. Dykhoff also was the designated hitter for St. Cloud and drove in a run in the top of the seventh inning to pull the game back within one at 3-2.

The Rox found consistent offense in the contest, with seven hits on the day, but the rally fell short as Badlands was victorious 7-2. The First-Half Great Plains West Champion Rox split the road series against the Big Sticks and are just half a game back from first in the second half.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Joshua Dykhoff.

St. Cloud starts a new two-game road series against the Willmar Stingers on Saturday, August 2nd, at 7:05 p.m. The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on August 6th to face the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. There will be a special appearance by WWE Hall-of-Famer, the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, presented by Sentry Bank. DiBiase will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be signing autographs throughout the game, starting when the gates open at 5:35 p.m. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.