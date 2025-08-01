Rox Split Series Against Badlands
August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (42-19) split a road series against the Badlands Big Sticks (38-24) after falling 7-2 on Friday.
The Rox scored first in the contest from a Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) RBI Single to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Joshua Dykhoff (University of Minnesota-Crookston) started the ballgame on the mound for the Rox and would complete two innings of shutout work with two strikeouts. Dykhoff also was the designated hitter for St. Cloud and drove in a run in the top of the seventh inning to pull the game back within one at 3-2.
The Rox found consistent offense in the contest, with seven hits on the day, but the rally fell short as Badlands was victorious 7-2. The First-Half Great Plains West Champion Rox split the road series against the Big Sticks and are just half a game back from first in the second half.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Joshua Dykhoff.
St. Cloud starts a new two-game road series against the Willmar Stingers on Saturday, August 2nd, at 7:05 p.m. The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on August 6th to face the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. There will be a special appearance by WWE Hall-of-Famer, the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, presented by Sentry Bank. DiBiase will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be signing autographs throughout the game, starting when the gates open at 5:35 p.m. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.
The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.
Images from this story
|
St. Cloud Rox' Joshua Dykhoff in action
Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2025
- Duluth Dominates Thunder Bay, 16-1, Breaking a Three-Game Losing Streak - Duluth Huskies
- Rox Split Series Against Badlands - St. Cloud Rox
- Late Mistakes Doom Growlers in 6-5 Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Express Finish Sweep of Honkers with 2-1 Win - Eau Claire Express
- Late Mistakes Doom Growlers in 6-5 Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kingfish Take First Home Victory over the Growlers in Tight 6-5 Win - Kenosha Kingfish
- Woodchucks Take Down Rockers, Win 16th Consecutive Home Game - Wausau Woodchucks
- Record Breaking Night as the Spitters Beat Leprechauns 3-0 - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockers Fall in First Sweep of Season to Woodchucks - Green Bay Rockers
- Rivets Defeat Battle Jacks, Win Third Straight Game - Rockford Rivets
- Huskies Fall 9-4 to the Border Cats, Now Just 1-6 against Thunder Bay this Season - Duluth Huskies
- Eau Claire Pulls Away for 8-2 Win - Rochester Honkers
- MoonDogs Blank Larks 7-0 to Stay Tight in Postseason Race - Bismarck Larks
- Lumbermen Top Bucks 5-2 - La Crosse Loggers
- Big Sticks' Comeback Falls Short, Losing 5-4 to the St. Cloud Rox - Badlands Big Sticks
- Badlands Sweep the Bismarck Larks 5-3 and Own the Season Series 11-1 - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rox Win 5-4 Thriller over Big Sticks - St. Cloud Rox
- Woodchucks Grind out Pivotal Win over Rockers - Wausau Woodchucks
- Mallards' Win Streak Ends in Close Loss - Madison Mallards
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.