'Nooks Outlast Rafters in 12 Innings

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - In a back-and-forth battle, the Lakeshore Chinooks outlasted the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 10-8 in 12 innings Friday evening.

After scoring in the top half of both the 10th and 11th innings, the Chinooks failed to slam the door, surrendering the tying run each time. Specifically, in the 10th inning, when Chinooks' right-hander Michael Sullivan performed a Houdini act, escaping a bases-loaded no-out situation after the tying run scored.

However, Lakeshore managed to secure the difference-making second run in the 12th on a double by third baseman Jack Counsell, scoring the ghost runner on second, and a groundout to first by left fielder Jesse Aguirre. Right-hander Noah Kimura entered in the bottom half and set the Rapids Rafters down in order to secure the victory and prevent the sweep in Wisconsin Rapids.

Despite overcoming adversity in extras, the Chinooks had a comfortable lead early on. Lakeshore led 5-0 in the second and 6-3 entering the eighth, highlighted by six combined hits from second baseman David Mysza and Counsell.

Wisconsin Rapids also gave the Chinooks extra outs on multiple occasions, making five errors that led to runs in three separate innings-including a throwing error by Rafters' shortstop Eric Harper to first base on a ground ball hit by Chinooks' shortstop Bubba Heidler that scored the Chinooks' sole run in the 11th inning.

On the pitching side, Chinooks' starting pitcher Donnie Edgar also fell victim to sloppy defense.

Entering the second inning, Edgar induced a lazy fly ball to center fielder Cade Sears; however, Sears dropped the ball. The right-hander proceeded to allow three runs, kick-started by that defensive miscue. That 30-pitch inning derailed what was an efficient start, leading to the right-hander's day ending after just four innings pitched.

After Edgar's departure, right-hander Ryan Richter worked three scoreless innings, but couldn't get any run support.

In the seven innings after the Chinooks got Wisconsin Rapids' starting pitcher Tony Torres out of the game, the team scored just a single run, unearned, off a trio of relief pitchers, leaving the door open for a comeback.

In the eighth inning, Chinooks' right-hander Logan Schulfer entered to protect a three-run lead; however, a trio of walks followed by a plethora of wild pitches tied the game at six for the Rapids Rafters.

Despite the late-inning troubles by the Chinooks' bullpen, the team prevailed in extras, salvaging the final game of the season in Wisconsin Rapids.

Lakeshore returns home to Moonlight Graham Field Saturday night for Game 3 of a four-game series against Wisconsin Rapids. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT.







