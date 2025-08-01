Woodchucks Grind out Pivotal Win over Rockers

WAUSAU, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks came into their Thursday night matchup hoping to win their 15th consecutive game at Athletic Park. Standing in their way was the last team to beat them at home: the Green Bay Rockers. With the Woodchucks facing arguably their toughest test of the 2025 season, they found a way to win.

The Woodchucks trailed early, but came back to take down the Rockers 10-9 in their second one-run win over Green Bay in three days. With the win, Wausau became the fourth team in the Northwoods League to reach the 40-win mark this summer. It's the third different season that Wausau has won 40 games under head coach Corey Thompson.

Wausau's win also had important implications in the race for the postseason. With the Woodchucks' victory, and Madison's loss tonight at home to Fond du Lac, Wausau reclaimed their two-game lead atop the second half Great Lakes West standings. They also now have a two-game lead over Green Bay in the overall division standings, which could play a part in home field advantage in the playoffs.

The Woodchucks had to work from behind early, as Green Bay scored two runs in the first inning to take the lead right out of the gate. Wausau responded in the bottom half, as Noah Malone reached on a hit by pitch to start the inning. That hit by pitch extended Malone's on-base streak to 41 games, which is now four games off the franchise record, set by Steele Walker in 2016.

Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) then brought Malone in with an RBI single, becoming the third different player to drive in 50 runs for the Woodchucks this summer. Smith-Johnson scored later in the inning on a ground ball, and that tied the score at two.

In the top of the second, Green Bay got back in front in a big way, scoring four runs to take a 6-2 lead, which would be its largest lead of the night. Wausau got a run back in the bottom of the third, when Noah Malone brought Jake Berkland in with an RBI double to make it a three-run game.

Then, in the bottom of the fifth, Wausau flipped the script of the game. After the first two hitters in the inning grounded out, the Woodchucks put together a remarkable two-out rally, as eight consecutive hitters reached, and seven of them scored to put the Woodchucks ahead, 10-6. It's the third different time that Wausau has scored five or more runs in a single inning in the four-game series against the Rockers.

The big inning was highlighted by a few crucial plays. First, Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) picked up a critical two-run single- his second hit of the series- to extend the inning. Later in the frame, Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) and Cael Boever (Grand Canyon) showed incredible plate discipline, as each of them took bases loaded walks to continue the rally. Jake Berkland then capped it off with a two-run triple, the 10th triple from Wausau this season, and the second in Berkland's career.

Green Bay would score three runs in the sixth but could not push any more runs across the plate. Wausau's bullpen shut the Rockers' offense down in the late innings of the game. It started with Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois), who faced the Rockers for the third time this season and struck out two hitters in one inning of work.

Then, Allen Leitner (UW-Parkside) was called to finish the game, and the sophomore right-hander earned a hard-fought six-out save, his first of the summer. Leitner worked out of a jam in both the eighth and ninth inning, striking out two and only allowing one hit. In the ninth, he also got some help from his catcher, as Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas/Hawaii) made a vital throw to catch a Green Bay runner stealing for the second out of the frame. Leitner then got the final hitter to fly out, sealing Wausau's second win at home against Green Bay this season.

Wausau has now scored ten runs or more in one-third of their games in the 2025 season, and the Woodchucks are now 19-1 when they hit double-digits this year. In addition, Wausau made their base runners count, stranding only four runners after leaving 14 on base in Wednesday night's defeat at Green Bay.

In addition, Christian Smith-Johnson stole a base tonight, putting him one stolen base away from tying the single-season franchise record of 42, set by John Hamilton back in 1996. Smith-Johnson has the chance to become the first Woodchuck this season to tie multiple franchise records.

Wausau is now 24-5 at Athletic Park, which gives them the best home record in the entire Northwoods League. The Woodchucks have also won 15 consecutive home games, which is the second longest home-winning streak in franchise history. Wausau is now just two games away from tying that franchise record and can get one step closer tomorrow when they host Green Bay and look to win the four-game series outright against the Rockers. First pitch for that game is set for 6:35 p.m., with Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) set to make his second start against Green Bay this summer.

