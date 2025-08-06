Woodchucks Break Franchise Record for Consecutive Home Wins

WAUSAU, WI - On Tuesday night, in front of the first sellout crowd of the season at Athletic Park, the 2025 Wausau Woodchucks were on the verge of history. Tied 3-3 against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Wausau needed to win to break the franchise record for consecutive wins at home, which was set back in 2012. Then, in the eighth inning, magic happened at the Burrow.

It started with a leadoff single from Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount). Then, with two strikes, Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) rolled the dice and laid down a perfect bunt, reaching first base on a single. Then, Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas) gave the Woodchucks the lead for good with a crucial RBI single.

Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) stepped to the plate next and sealed what would be a record-breaking win. He picked up a base hit up the middle which scored two runs, and made it all the way to third base on an error. That hit helped the Woodchucks win their 18th consecutive game at home, as they took down the Dock Spiders 7-4.

Not only was it a massive win for Wausau to break its franchise record, but it also was another critical win in the Woodchucks' race for the playoffs. Wausau is now 23-7 in the second half, and its magic number to clinch a Northwoods League postseason spot is down to four. Madison won again at home on Tuesday night, which means the Mallards remain just one game behind the Woodchucks in the second half standings.

Wausau finished with a 9-3 record against Fond du Lac in the 2025 season and went 5-1 against the Dock Spiders at home this summer. The Woodchucks hold a record of .500 or better against every single opponent they've faced this summer.

Wausau got the scoring started with a big swing in the second inning. Brody Sexton (Grand Canyon/Omaha) delivered his first home run of the season, a towering three-run shot in the second inning, to put Wausau ahead 3-0. It was the 61st home run hit by the Woodchucks this summer, and their 36th at Athletic Park. Sexton also became the 14th different Woodchuck to hit a home run in the 2025 season.

Fond du Lac scored three runs in the fifth to tie the game, but Wausau's incredible rally in the eighth sealed the win. The Dock Spiders scored one run in the ninth, but couldn't get any more across, and the Woodchucks celebrated a milestone win in front of 1850 fans at Athletic Park.

One player who had a major impact offensively in the win was Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois). The two-way freshman had two doubles to help pace Wausau's offense--the first game in his Northwoods League career with multiple extra base hits. One of his doubles brought in an insurance run in the eighth, as Mazzacano has now recorded three extra base hits in his last two games.

Pitching helped keep the game tight before Wausau made its charge. Richie LaCien (Lawrence/Illinois) made his third start of the summer, recording a no decision after tossing 4.2 innings, with three strikeouts and just one walk. Broden Jackson (Madison CC) earned a deserved win, allowing no hits and striking out four in 3.1 innings--his longest appearance of the season. Allan Leitner (UW-Parkside) wrapped things up in the ninth, only allowing one hit and recording one strikeout.

Wausau moves to 44-21 overall, and 27-5 at Athletic Park--the best home record in the Northwoods League. Since Corey Thompson returned for his second stint as head coach, Wausau has a 95-32 record.

The Woodchucks have now won 44 or more games in three different seasons under Thompson.

The Woodchucks have just four games remaining in the regular season. Tomorrow and Thursday, Wausau will travel to face Green Bay at Capital Credit Union Park. The Woodchucks are currently 5-5 against the Rockers this summer, with a 2-2 record away from home.

Then, Wausau will wrap up the regular season against Wisconsin Rapids at home on Friday and Saturday.

The Woodchucks lead the season series against the Rafters, 8-2. The Woodchucks control their own destiny, but the only way for Wausau to ensure its place in the playoffs is to win all four of its remaining games this season.

The Woodchucks will begin that stretch tomorrow when they travel to Ashwaubenon to face the Green Bay Rockers, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Zach Wyatt (Montevallo) is expected the make the start for Wausau, as he aims to secure a team-leading sixth win in his second appearance of the year against Green Bay.

