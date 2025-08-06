Mallards Win Fifth Straight in Convincing Fashion

August 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (41-23) collected 16 hits on offense to comfortably take down the Lakeshore Chinooks (25-42) 11-3 on Tuesday night at Warner Park.

The Mallards struck first in the second inning, as Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) hit a two-run single to put Madison ahead 2-0. The Chinooks answered in the third, with a run scoring on a balk before Owen Deshazo (Boston College) hit an RBI single to tie the game at two.

Hansen drove in another run in the fourth inning on a groundout, giving the Mallards the lead back at 3-2. The Mallards continued the momentum in the fifth, scoring once on a defensive miscue and again on a Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) sacrifice fly to go up 5-2.

Madison pulled away in the sixth inning with a four-run outburst. Justin Gadomski (Illinois Wesleyan University) started the rally with an RBI single to make it 6-2. Will Johannes (University of Illinois) followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 7-2. Moreno added an RBI single, and Hansen capped the inning by drawing a bases-loaded walk- his fourth RBI of the night.

The Mallards kept pouring it on in the eighth, as Bayram Hot (University of Louisville) ripped an RBI single to make it 10-2, and Michael Lippe (University of Minnesota) followed with a run-scoring double. Lakeshore scratched across a run in the ninth, but Madison rolled to an 11-3 win, their fifth straight.

Jase Schueller (Lubbock Christian University) earned the win in relief for the Mallards. Brantley Upshaw (Georgia State University) was charged with the loss for the Chinooks.

The Mallards and Chinooks meet again on Wednesday night in Mequon. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison returns home to Warner Park on Saturday night for the final home game of the regular season against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.