Madison Mallards Split Doubleheader With Green Bay Rockers

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Madison Mallards (43-25) and Green Bay Rockers (42-27) each took a game of the doubleheader between the squads on Friday night.

Game 1

The Mallards came ready to hit in Game 1. Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) brought home Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) on an RBI groundout to put Madison ahead 1-0 in the first. Michael Lippe (University of Minnesota) kept it going with an RBI double to push the advantage to 2-0.

Green Bay added a run in the bottom of the first, but the Mallards continued to add pressure in the second. Will Johannes (University of Illinois) hit an RBI double to make it 3-1 Madison. Two straight errors committed by the Rockers allowed the Mallards to add two more runs in the inning.

The Rockers came storming back with three runs in the third inning. In the fourth, Collin Helms (Harding University) hit an RBI double to tie the game at five. The Mallards retook the lead in the sixth inning, as Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) hit an RBI double to make the score 6-5. Joe Mennella (Wagner College) evened the score in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly.

The game went to extra innings, and Aiden Arnett (Virginia Tech) put the Mallards back on top in the eighth inning with an RBI single. Green Bay got the tying run to third with one out in the bottom of the inning, but Bryce Leedle (University of St. Thomas) retired two straight to end the game, and the Mallards won 7-6.

Leedle tossed 2.2 scoreless innings and earned the win for the Mallards in relief. Drew Aguiar (Cal State Monterey Bay) was charged with the loss for the Rockers.

Game 2

Madison struck first in Game 2, as Carson Hansen (University of Kentucky) lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Mallards a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The score remained until the fourth inning, when Arnett doubled the advantage with an RBI single.

The Rockers made a comeback in the bottom of the fourth inning. David Ballenilla (Central Arizona College) tied the game with a two-run single. Later in the inning, Xaige Lancaster (University of Hawaii) drove in two more runs with a base hit to give Green Bay a 4-2 lead. Eric Jeon (Stanford University) capped the rally with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-2.

Luluewicz hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to bring the Mallards within two runs, but that's as close as Madison got. The Rockers took Game 2 by a score of 5-3 to earn the doubleheader split. Austin Grube (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) picked up the win for Green Bay, while Ty Brooks (Indiana State University) took the loss for the Mallards. Zach Dohrmann (Eastern Illinois University) earned the save.

The Mallards return home to Warner Park on Saturday night for the final home game of the regular season against the Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







