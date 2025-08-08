Your Go-To Guide for the 2025 Northwoods League Playoffs

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The 2025 Northwoods League postseason is right around the corner as there are two games remaining in the regular season. Tonight, the Traverse City Pit Spitters are back in Traverse City, MI getting ready for a two-game series with the Royal Oak Leprechauns, their final home stand of the regular season.

The Pit Spitters have had their ticket to the playoffs punched since clinching the first half division at the end of June. However, during Monday night's 6-5 win over the Rockford Rivets they clinched the second half division championship, securing home field advantage throughout the first round of the playoffs. The team they are to play come Sunday night has yet to be determined.

Who's Still Alive for the Second Playoff Spot?: The Kalamazoo Growlers and the Royal Oak Leprechauns. With the second half division no longer a viable option for either team to win, the battle for second place in the overall standings is what's up for grabs. Entering play today, the Growlers own a one-game lead over the Leprechauns for second place, meaning if the season were to end today the Pit Spitters and Growlers would play in a best of three game series in round one of the playoffs. However, there's still a chance for the Leprechauns to clinch their first postseason in their Northwoods League tenure. If Royal Oak wins one of the two games against the Pit Spitters, and Kalamazoo loses out, then the Leprechauns will clinch and that's who the Pit Spitters will play in round one. However, if the Pit Spitters sweep the Leprechauns this weekend, then they'll officially be eliminated regardless of the outcome down in Kalamazoo. The Growlers will be facing the Battle Creek Battle Jacks over the next two days, if they sweep they're in, if they lose out and Royal Oak loses out, then they'll be in.

What We Know: The Pit Spitters are guaranteed home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs, meaning game one will be on the road against either Kalamazoo or Royal Oak. Game two will be in Traverse City, as well as game three if needed. No matter the opponent, game one's first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. Monday night.

Looking Forward: In the event the Pit Spitters make it past the first round of the playoffs, home field advantage is not promised for the Great Lakes Championship series or Northwoods League Championship game. The Wausau Woodchucks are currently two games behind the Spitters for the best record in the Great Lakes Division. In terms of for the NWL championship, the Pit Spitters are one game behind the St. Cloud Rox who own the Northwoods League best record at 45-20.

Stay tuned to the Pit Spitters social media accounts for up-to-date information as to who the opponent will be. You can your playoff tickets on the Pit Spitters website by clicking on tickets, then to single-game tickets, and selecting on 'Playoff Game A'.







Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.