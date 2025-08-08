Rockers Split Doubleheader with Mallards

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (20-16, 42-27) pulled even in a doubleheader with the Madison Mallards (24-10, 43-25), falling in Game 1 in extras 7-6 and winning Game 2 by a score of 5-3.

The day started with a back-and-forth affair as the bats were hot. The Mallards got off to a 5-1 lead in the 2nd, but the Rockers didn't give up easily. Green Bay plated three runs in the 3rd and tied things in the 4th. The two traded blows going into extras, where Madison was able to drive in a full-count two-out single to take the lead and pulled out the 7-6 win in eight innings.

The Mallards held an early lead in Game 2 as well, but it was a five-run fourth inning that helped propel Green Bay into the lead. The Rockers brought every batter to the plate in the inning and combined for three walks and three hits. Zach Dohrmann entered the game in the sixth and closed things out with a two-inning save.

Green Bay will hit the road one more time this regular season to Madison to close the season series with the Mallards. The Rockers have locked in a home game on Sunday and await their opponent based on the results of tomorrow's games. If Wausau wins over Wisconsin Rapids, then the Woodchucks will be heading to Green Bay. If Wausau loses and Madison takes the final game of the regular season, the Mallards will steal the second half title and face the Rockers. First pitch for Sunday's game is set for 5:05pm.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.