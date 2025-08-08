Dock Spiders Fall to the Chinooks

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Reece McCarthy at bat

MEQUON, WI - The Dock Spiders, in their final road game of the season, fell to the Lakeshore Chinooks after allowing 18 base hits and 17 runs.

The Chinooks got off to a red hot start, scoring seven runs in the first two innings before the Dock Spiders were able to respond. In the top of the third inning the Dock Spiders scored their first run off and RBI single from Devin Nunez. The Chinooks eventually made it a 10-1 game after three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Fond du Lac put up a pair of runs in the top of the sixth inning from a Sam Pease RBI base hit and a Jaron Cotton single. The top of the seventh saw the Dock Spiders deal a significant blow as James Hankerson Jr knocked a two RBI double and a Reece McCarthy RBI single. Unfortunately the Chinooks overpowered the Dock Spiders the rest of the way- outsourcing Fond du Lac 7-1 en route to a 17-7 win.

The Dock Spiders offense produced 15 hits with a pair of doubles and a triple. The batting order was led by Reece McCarthy who went 3-for-5 with a run, a triple and an RBI. Quinn Schambow, Jaron Cotton and James Bornick also had multiple hit performances as they each recorded two hits on the night.

On the mound the Dock Spiders used six arms as Fond du Lac struggled to limit the powerful Chinooks batting order. Karter Beving and position player Camden Kuhnke led the Dock Spiders in strikeouts as they each totaled a pair in their limited outings. The Dock Spiders defense allowed 18 hits and put seven Chinooks on the basepath off a walk or hit-by-pitch.

The next home game for the Dock Spiders is Saturday, August 9th at 6:35 p.m. as the Dock Spiders take on the Lakeshore Chinooks in the final game of the season. Join us at the ballpark on Fan Appreciation Night as we show our appreciation with drawings and surprises for the final home game of the regular season. After the game kids will run the bases presented by Grande Cheese and A&W where all kids are welcome to run the bases where a treat from A&W will await each participant at home plate.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

