Rox Defeat Willmar 14-1, Host Mankato Friday

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox pitcher Ben Smith

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (47-20) crushed the Willmar Stingers (36-33) 14-1 on Thursday.

Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama-Birmingham) led off the bottom of the first inning with a double before Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas) laid down a bunt that eventually scored Dupuy and allowed Recchio to reach third base. The Rox added on another run before the inning was over to take an early 2-0 lead.

St. Cloud put up a crooked number in the third inning, piecing together quality plate appearances and timely hitting to score five runs, capped off by two runs driven in by Recchio.

Ben Smith (Houston Christian University) received the start for St. Cloud and threw five innings of shutout ball with five strikeouts.

The sixth inning would provide immense offense for the Rox as another seven runs were scored by St. Cloud, finishing with an Eric Bello (St. Cloud State University) two RBI double to give St. Cloud a 14-0 lead.

The Rox finished the contest in front 14-1 over Willmar, and will host Mankato for game one of a two-game series against the Mankato MoonDogs to close out the regular season.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Ben Smith.

The Rox play their final home game of the regular season at Joe Faber Field against the Mankato MoonDogs on Friday, August 8th, at 7:05 p.m. Central. There will be Friday night fireworks, and it will be Fan Appreciation Night with prizes given away throughout the game, presented by Texas Roadhouse. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The Rox have secured home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three Sub-Divisional Series in which the First-Half Great Plains West Champion Rox will play game one on the road on Sunday, August 10th. Games two and three (if needed) of the series will be played at Joe Faber Field on Monday, August 11th, and Tuesday, August 12th (if needed). Playoff tickets are on sale here, and visit stcloudrox.com for the latest details.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

