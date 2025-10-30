Rox Win Best Game Coverage Award

St. Cloud, MN - The Northwoods League has announced that the St. Cloud Rox, Madison Mallards and Madison Night Mares are the organizations who have won the 2025 Northwoods League Best Video Production Game Coverage awards.

The Northwoods League Best Video Production Game Coverage award is presented to a team in each division, as well as each baseball and softball league that is considered to consistently produce the best viewing experience of their games. The award is given to the organization that constantly broadcasts with high quality and requires a production team working together to ensure that the camera work, graphics, announcing, audio and additional attention to detail are at an elite level.

"Congratulations to the Madison Mallards and Night Mares as well as the St. Cloud Rox for their outstanding video production in the Northwoods League! Their broadcasts brought every pitch, hit, and moment to life with creativity and precision, earning them the well-deserved Best Game Coverage award," said Glen Showalter, President of the Great Plains Division. "Winning this award reflects the passion and teamwork behind every game- countless hours of preparation, continuous efforts to mastering the basics, seamless execution, and a relentless commitment to engaging fans. Madison and St. Cloud set the standard for excellence, and their dedication shines through in every broadcast. Hats off to both teams for delivering unforgettable experiences for NWL fans!"

The St. Cloud Rox were awarded the best game coverage in the Great Plains Division, and the Madison Mallards were awarded best game coverage in the Great Lakes Division for Northwoods League Baseball. The Northwoods League continued to partner with ESPN+, streaming over 170 games on the platform this season. The League saw over 1-million unique viewers tune in for live game coverage and totaled over 40-million minutes watched between the League's NWL+ platform and ESPN+ throughout the summer.

The St. Cloud Rox have a long-standing tradition of quality video production from their organization, being a consistent winner of the Northwoods League video production awards in the past. Kyle Narod, the St. Cloud Video Production Supervisor stated, "I was excited to return for year two in St. Cloud. My main goal for this year was to come up with fun ways to welcome fans to the broadcast and help fill the dead time during pitching changes and mound visits. It started by wanting some extra b-roll to start the show and maybe a player interview here and there, but it grew into so much more. We were able to air daily player interviews, previous manager reports, highlight packages of Rox alumni playing in the majors, and player tributes for Father's Day and Fan Appreciation! To make all of this come to fruition, it took a lot of people pulling in the same direction, and I'm extremely proud of our team. From scheduling times with players, to all the video editing, and ultimately finding the right time to play the segments live, there were a lot of moving parts that all fell into place. To see these passion projects recognized by the League was truly the perfect cherry on top for another season of Rox Solid Fun!"

Calvin Kasper, St. Cloud's Promotions and Marketing Director also commented, "I couldn't be prouder of our team. From the camera operators and directors to our creative staff, everyone played a part in making our broadcasts fun, fresh, and engaging. This award is really a testament to their hard work. We set out to try new things this season, and that wouldn't have been possible without the dedication from our staff. With returning team members, we hit our stride early and were able to push the broadcast further than ever before."

In addition to games on ESPN, the Northwoods League offered its streaming service Free to the viewing public once again in 2025, which included games streamed live and on-demand.

Fans can watch Northwoods League games on their own televisions using Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku and Android TV, in addition to being able to watch them on their PC, mobile device or tablet.

Northwoods League teams recruit talented individuals for their video production teams every season, many of which are in excellent college broadcasting programs at top level colleges. These webcasting teams consist of directors, announcers, producers, and camera operators, all of which must work together to produce and stream quality games for the viewers.

The Rox will be starting season fifteen in May of 2026. Look for the game schedule to be available from the Northwoods League in the coming weeks. For information regarding Rox tickets including mini plans and season tickets, please visit stcloudrox.com or call 320-240-9798.







