Rox Community Foundation Sets Record with over $17,000 Raised at Central MN Challenge Cup Mini Golf Event

ST. CLOUD, MN - The Rox Community Foundation hosted its fourth annual Central MN Challenge Cup Mini Golf event, which drew record participation and fundraising. Held at Summerland Family Fun Park in Sauk Rapids, the tournament featured 36 holes across two courses. Throughout the four years of hosting this event, the Rox Community Foundation in partnership with Central Minnesota Auto Care Association has raised a total over $46,000 through the Mini Golf Event.

The Central Minnesota Challenge Cup Mini Golf raised $17,458 for the Rox Community Foundation and Central Minnesota Auto Care Association to help fund scholarships for high school seniors across central Minnesota that are looking to advance their education in the automotive industry. This year's winner of the Central Minnesota Mini Golf Challenge Cup was Sentry Insurance. The top male scorer was Jack Gruber representing Ralph's Car and Tractor. The top female scorer was Dana Voigt also representing Ralph's Car and Tractor. The event saw a record high participation with 112 golfers.

The Rox Community Foundation will host another fundraising event on September 18 at Rice Creek Hunting Club. The Sporting Clays Shootout is an annual fundraising event where teams of four will participate in a course of trap shooting across 17 stations presented by Wells. There will be an individual winner and a team winner declared. Various mini-games will be available as well as a silent auction. Press here to sign up. To learn more about the Rox Community Foundation please visit www.roxcommunityfoundation.org.







