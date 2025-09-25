Studdard Signed to Remain Field Manager Through 2027

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that Nick Studdard will return as the Rox Field Manager through the 2027 season after signing a two-year contract extension. The upcoming season will be Studdard's sixth season with the Rox, third as field manager.

Studdard has been with the Rox since 2021 where the team has seen a Northwoods League-best 236-111 record (.680 winning percentage). In his first season as the Rox Field Manager, the team finished with a record of 43-26 and their third Great Plains Championship appearance in the last four years. During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Studdard was part of Northwoods League history as the only franchise with back-to-back seasons with 50 or more wins. During the 2025 season, the Rox had a Northwoods League-leading five players selected to the All-Star Game with Studdard and his staff managing the Great Plains Division All-Stars. The Rox finished with the best record in the Great Plains division at 50-24 marking their sixth consecutive playoff appearance - a Northwoods League best.

"The entire Rox organization is excited to know Nick will lead the team as the Field Manager for the years ahead. He has done a fantastic job with continuing the Rox winning culture on and off the field. He is committed to help bring Central Minnesota another championship," said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

Studdard is also very committed to the Central Minnesota community through his leadership. The Rox have twice been honored with the Community Program of the Year award by the Northwoods League for the club's community involvement during Studdard's tenure.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue on as the Rox Field Manager. There is no better place, the whole organization is top-notch. Our goal is to continue to strive to bring another championship to St. Cloud! We know the product we put out there will continue to make the community and fans proud," said Studdard.

Studdard is also in his second year as an assistant coach with the Louisiana State University Eunice Bengals baseball team which won the NJCAA National Championship in the spring of 2024. Before joining LSUE, he was an assistant coach with Bowling Green University (2023) and Southern University (2018-2022).

