Former Rox Infielder Bob Seymour Is 406th Northwoods League Alumni to Reach the Major Leagues

Infielder Bob Seymour with the St. Cloud Rox

ST. CLOUD, MN - Former Rox first baseman Bob Seymour has been called up to the Tampa Bay Rays Major League roster after four seasons in the minor leagues. Seymour is the 406th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major Leagues.

Seymour, a standout on the 2018 Rox team, posted a .296 batting average and drove in 27 runs across 49 games that season. Following a successful four-year career at Wake Forest, he was selected by the Rays in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Known for his home run power and consistent offensive production, Seymour tallied 38 home runs, 190 RBI and a .312 batting average during his time at Wake Forest.

Since being drafted, Seymour has advanced through five levels of the Rays' farm system, including the Florida Complex League (FCL) Rays, Charleston RiverDogs, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Montgomery Biscuits and the Durham Bulls. Across those stops, he compiled a .283 average with 89 home runs and 320 RBI before earning his call to the big leagues.

Seymour was called up the the Rays Major League Roster on August 14 and made his MLB debut on August 15 as the Rays starting first-baseman and went 0-3 at the plate with a walk. Seymour becomes the Northwoods League-leading 45th former St. Cloud player to reach the Major Leagues.

Press here to view the full list of former Northwoods League players to reach the Big Leagues.

The Rox recently finished the 2025 season with a 48-24 record and reached the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. Over 56,000 fans attended Rox games at Joe Faber Field this past summer. For more information and all things Rox, visit stcloudrox.com.

