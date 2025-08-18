Big Sticks Reflect on 2025 Success

DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks reflect on a successful 2025 season and their second year in the Northwoods League.

The Big Sticks finished with an overall record of 41-29, finishing second overall in the Great Plains West Division. Badlands competed very well in divisional matchups winning series against the Bismarck Larks (11-1), Willmar Stingers (8-4), Mankato MoonDogs (7-5) and the St. Cloud Rox (6-4). The Big Sticks tied their season series with the Minot Hot Tots (6-6).

"Being able to win every series in our division outside of going 6-6 against Minot, was a huge step in the Big Sticks organization," stated Big Sticks President and General Manager, Jason Watson. "Last year I felt like we were over-matched and or did not play to our potential so it was great to see the team playing well against divisional opponents. Also reaching 40 wins was a great accomplishment by this years team."

Badlands was represented with five players being selected to the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star Game in Madison, WI. Troy Berg, Chayton Fischer, Connor Massamini, Kasen McCawley and Ismael Quintero all seen action in the NWL All-Star Game.

The Big Sticks won the Railroad to Roosevelt Rivalry Series powered by Dakota Community Bank & Trust over the Bismarck Larks (11-1) as well as the Battle of the Badlands Rivalry Series sponsored by Chord Energy over the Minot Hot Tots (6-6, tied breaker went to the Big Sticks with a better overall record over #1 team, St. Cloud Rox). With a record of 17-7 over Bismarck and Minot, the Big Sticks won the North Dakota Petroleum Foundation Pennant!

"Our number one goal every year is to win North Dakota," said Watson. "After losing the first game of the season to the Larks we went on to win 11 in a row against them, so that was fun! It seemed like we always battled with Minot who I feel had a very good team during the second half of the season. Being able to win the Battle of the Badlands and the Railroad to Roosevelt Rivalry Series then winning the overall North Dakota Petroleum Foundation Pennant was awesome to see in our second year playing against Bismarck and Minot. "

Connor Massamini led the Big Sticks at the plate playing in 63 of the 70 games this summer. Massamini batted .302 with 67 hits, 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 58 RBI's. Connor also finished tied for 4th in the NWL in home runs and tied for 5th in the NWL in RBI's. Badlands also had eight hitters bat over .300 during their time in Dickinson this summer. Robby Bolin (.481/ 6 games), Samson Pugh (.358/ 19 games), Maddox McDonald (.355/ 30 games), Troy Berg (.354/ 31 games), Quade Peters (.345/ 19 games), Chayton Fischer (.324/ 20 games), Ryan Muizelaar (.309/ 28 games) and Whitt Joyce (.304/ 8 games).

The Big Sticks used speed on the bases this summer, stealing 212 bases. 10 Big Sticks had 10 or more steals on the season. Bo Shinkle (25), Ryker Schow (24), Maddox McDonald (19), Connor Massamini (19), Shane Miller (14), Samson Pugh (13), Jonas Salk (13), Troy Berg (11), Quade Peters (10) and Connor Meidroth (10).

On the mound, the Big Sticks finished with a team ERA of 5.33. Big Sticks pitching racked up 542 strike outs averaging eight K's a game. Brady Owens (18 IP, 22 K, 1.00 ERA) led the way for the Big Sticks. Other top contributors were Dylan Kerbow (14 IP, 17 K, 1.93 ERA), Kasen McCawley (26.2 IP, 35 K, 2.03 ERA), Jack Spring (30 IP, 18 K, 2.10 ERA), Gavyn Schlotterback (14.2 IP, 13 K, 2.45 ERA), Adam Trevino (21.2 IP, 18 K, 3.32 ERA), Tyler Weimer (52.1 IP, 41 K, 3.78 ERA), Ismael Quintero (31.2 IP, 27 K, 3.98 ERA) and Seth Broadwell (36.1 IP, 41 K, 4.95 ERA).

The people in the Badlands really showed up this summer to cheer on the Big Sticks! Over 25,000 people attended a Big Sticks game this summer, averaging 732 fans a game. The final two weeks of the season, attendance jumped up to averaging almost 900 fans per game.

"Our community has been so great to the Big Sticks organization throughout our eight years of baseball in Dickinson" said Watson. "We have one of the smallest markets in the NWL so we are right up there in attendance when you look at community population and game attendance. Our guys love when the fans get going because it creates a great environment for them to play in at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark!"

The Big Sticks and our amazing community really showed up again this summer as non-profit organizations were able to use the Big Sticks games as fundraiser nights with all selling 50/50 tickets and some also doing silent auctions. We did three jersey auction nights with all proceeds this year going to the Dickinson State University Cheer Program, Special Olympics Dickinson and the Go Grace Go Endowment Scholarship. All in all, we were able to help raise $41,000 for local non-profit organizations!

The Badlands Big Sticks organization also donated over $15,000 in merchandise and tickets to local non-profits for their own fundraising events to help them grow their organization with the top request of being VIP tables!

"One thing we are always 100% on is giving back to our community and local non-profits," stated Watson. "When Dave took over before the 2019 season, one of his main goals was to make sure we give back to the people who help support us. Outside of the monetary donations, the Big Sticks players also help out at local events throughout the summer. This is just another way for us to help give back to our great community."

In eight years of the Badlands Big Sticks, we have been able to help raise over $1,000,000 to our local non-profit organizations!

"I would like to that all of our advertising partners, host families and most importantly the FANS for another great year of Big Sticks baseball," said Big Sticks Owner, Dave Ouellette. "We could not do what we do without everyone involved. A special THANK YOU goes out to our front office staff, interns, players, coaches and all of our gameday workers for the numerous hours of making Big Sticks baseball games a fun and family friendly experience for all who attend our games!"

Once again, thank you to our fans near and far for your continued support of Badlands Big Sticks baseball and we cant wait to see you at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark in May 2026 and always remember.......GOOOOOOOOOOOO BIG STICKS!







