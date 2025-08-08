Rox Fall to MoonDogs, Return Home for Playoffs

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Tanner Recchio on game night

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Tanner Recchio on game night(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (47-21) fell to the Mankato MoonDogs (37-32) 16-10 on Friday, but had over two thousand fans at Joe Faber Field for the final regular season home game.

St. Cloud had a jumpstart on offense, scoring five runs in the first inning while tallying five hits. Jackson Cooke (University of Pittsburgh) drove in two runs with a double, and would also later score the fifth run of the inning.

Starting Pitcher Joshua Dykhoff (University of Kansas) provided three innings of work on the mound to keep Mankato scoreless in that time. In the bottom of the third, St. Cloud added a run to take a 6-0 lead.

The Rox would bounce back in the fifth inning, with Wilmis Castro (St. Cloud State University) reaching home for the second time in the contest to retake the lead at 7-6.

Castro would bring in two runs for the St. Cloud in the eighth, but eventually Mankato was victorious 16-10.

The next home game for the First Half Great Plains West Champion Rox will be a playoff contest against Mankato on Monday, August 11th, at 6:35 p.m. Central.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas), who had four hits in the contest.

The Rox close out the regular season at Mankato to play the MoonDogs again at 6:35 p.m. Central on Saturday, August 9th. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

The Rox have secured home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three Sub-Divisional Series in which the First-Half Great Plains West Champion Rox will play game one on the road on Sunday, August 10th. Games two and three (if needed) of the series will be played at Joe Faber Field on Monday, August 11th, and Tuesday, August 12th (if needed). Playoff tickets are on sale here, and visit stcloudrox.com for the latest details.

The 2025 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story







Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.