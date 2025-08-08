Woodchucks on the Verge of Playoffs After Home Win

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

WAUSAU, WI - On the second to last day of the regular season, the Wausau Woodchucks needed a win and some help to take back control in the race for the final playoff spot in the Great Lakes West.

They got it.

In front of a sellout crowd at Athletic Park, Wausau won its 19th consecutive home game in convincing fashion, dominating the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 21-5. In Ashwaubenon, the Madison Mallards won game one of a seven-inning doubleheader against Green Bay, but could not win game two. The Rockers took down Madison 5-3 to force a split in the doubleheader, giving Wausau the chance to win its way into the playoffs.

The Woodchucks lead the Mallards by a half game in the second half standings heading into the final day. That means, if the Woodchucks win tomorrow's regular season finale at home against Wisconsin Rapids, Wausau will make the playoffs for the third time in the last four years. The Woodchucks will also clinch a spot in the playoffs if Madison loses its regular season finale at home to Green Bay.

The only way Wausau does not make the postseason is if they lose to Wisconsin Rapids, and Madison wins against Green Bay on the final day. The Woodchucks will play their game at 3:05 p.m., while Madison will start their game at 6:05, meaning the Mallards will likely know their fate before their game begins.

Tonight's win for Wausau was driven by its offense. The Woodchucks scored 20 runs for the fourth time this season at Athletic Park and hit the 21-run mark for the second game this summer. Wausau is now 5-0 against Wisconsin Rapids at Athletic Park this season and have outscored the Rafters 82-21 in those five wins.

The offense started early with some big plate discipline. The Woodchucks bolted out to a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the first, scoring all seven runs on just two hits. Wausau took six total free passes in the frame, including multiple bases-loaded walks, which knocked out the starting pitcher for Wisconsin Rapids. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) provided an important two-run single to keep the inning alive. Berkland had one of his finest games of the summer, finishing the game 2-5 with three runs scored, three RBIs, and three stolen bases.

Wisconsin Rapids answered with two runs in the third, but Wausau would quickly regain control with three runs in the bottom of that frame. RBI singles from Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) and Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) helped Wausau score double digits for the 22nd different game this season.

The Woodchucks were far from done. In the sixth, Wausau took advantage of multiple miscues from Wisconsin Rapids to score five more runs and make the score 15-2. Berkland, Smith-Johnson, and Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) all registered RBIs in that frame. Every single hitter in Wausau's starting lineup reached, and eight different players earned RBIs.

Then, in the seventh, Noah Malone added onto the lead with a no-doubt, three run home run with his family in attendance. It was Malone's team-leading 14th home run of the season, and his fifth long ball this summer against Wisconsin Rapids.

Wausau capped it off with three more runs in the eighth. Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) brought one run in on a sacrifice fly, while Josh Arquette (Panola CC/UTSA) got Wausau to the 20-run mark with a two-run single of his own. Wausau had five different innings where they scored three or more runs on the night.

The pitching helped keep the game out of reach. Grant Parson (Indiana State) earned a win in a fourth consecutive start this summer, going five innings while striking out seven, which ties a season high. Parson has not allowed more than two earned runs in a start this summer.

Paul Nuetzel (Madison CC) had his best pitching performance of the summer, giving Wausau three strong innings out of the bullpen, walking none and picking up three strikeouts. Josh Steger (UW-Stevens Point) pitched for the second consecutive night and struck out the final hitter he faced to cap off the big night. Steger still has not allowed an earned run in his time on the mound for the Woodchucks.

Wausau is now 45-23, extending their franchise record to 19 consecutive wins at home with the victory. The Woodchucks home record now stands at 28-5, just two games shy of the franchise record, which was set back in 2012. It's also the second most regular season wins in a single season in Woodchucks history, trailing only Wausau's 50 wins in 2024.

Now, the attention turns towards the final game of the regular season, which is tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. If Wausau wins that game, they clinch a spot in the playoffs, which begin Sunday, while eliminating Madison in the process. Tyler Fredrick (Carroll) is set to be the starting pitcher for Wausau's regular season finale.

Now, the attention turns towards the final game of the regular season, which is tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. If Wausau wins that game, they clinch a spot in the playoffs, which begin Sunday, while eliminating Madison in the process. Tyler Fredrick (Carroll) is set to be the starting pitcher for Wausau's regular season finale.







