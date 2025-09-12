The Macdonald Foundation Work Ethic Scholarship Results Announced

The Macdonald Foundation is pleased to announce that 25 Work Ethic Scholarships have been awarded for the upcoming 2025 - 2026 college school year. These scholarships are made available to graduating seniors (13) and current college students (12). Graduating Seniors are eligible for a $1,500 scholarship and currently enrolled college students are eligible for a $3,000 scholarship. In total, $55,500 in scholarships were awarded.

The Macdonald Foundation Work Ethic Scholarships are administered through the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin. The recipients were selected from a pool of 64 total applicants this year. Eight of the recipients have worked for the Woodchucks and Ignite at some time, while others have a relationship with the Woodchucks and Ignite as employees of the Parks Department or Peoples State Bank. There were 15 students who had no relationship with the Woodchucks or Ignite but were judged to have outstanding work ethic.

The graduating seniors receiving the scholarships were recognized at their respective school scholarship events in May. Current college students were notified separately.

"I have a great appreciation and respect for students working their way through college," said Mark Macdonald, Trustee for The Macdonald Foundation. "Obviously, as the owner of the Wausau Woodchucks, I count on these working students to operate Athletic Park in the summer. Additionally, as parents of four children, Donna and I have also learned that a part-time or summer jobs can be very helpful in teaching children discipline, respect, work ethic, and the value of a dollar. All four of our children worked through high school and we believe it has made them much more successful and happier in their adult lives."







