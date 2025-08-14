2025 Woodchucks Season in Review

The standard of success that Athletic Park has become so accustomed to in recent years continued in the 2025 season for the Wausau Woodchucks.

In the 32nd season of Woodchucks baseball, Wausau finished with a 46-25 record, notching the second-most wins in a single season in franchise history. Wausau also won the 2025 Great Lakes West second half championship, which helped them clinch a playoff spot for the 10th time in team history.

It was a season where the Woodchucks had their backs against the wall, facing pressure and adversity at every turn. The Woodchucks did not clinch their playoff spot until the last day of the regular season, picking up a win and eliminating Madison in the process, enacting revenge after the Mallards ended Wausau's season in the playoffs in 2024.

That also meant that Wausau made it into the postseason for the third time under head coach Corey Thompson. The winningest manager in Woodchucks history continued his success in Wausau, and now holds a 180-109 in his four years with the franchise.

Thompson coached one of the best teams statistically in the Northwoods League in 2025. In particular, no one had a better offense than Wausau. In the regular season, the Woodchucks led the Northwoods League in batting average (.293), on-base percentage (.426), runs scored (578), hits (696), and RBIs (527). The Woodchucks scored 8.1 runs per game, and scored 10 or more runs in 21 different games. Wausau also hit 63 home runs during the regular season, and stole 222 bases, helping cement one of the best offenses in franchise history.

The pitching followed suit. Wausau had a team ERA of 4.74, which was top five in the Northwoods League. The strong pitching was defined by good discipline and location, as Wausau allowed the least number of walks by any Northwoods League team (294). That led to the Woodchucks also having a 1.49 WHIP, which also was one of the five best in the league.

The 2025 season delivered no shortage of unforgettable moments at Athletic Park. Here's a look back at some of the most memorable Woodchucks games of the summer.

May 26: Wausau 3, Kenosha 0- In the first game for any team in the Northwoods League season, Wausau set the tone on the road on Memorial Day with a shutout win against the Kingfish. Sam Nitzke (Angelina CC/UT-Tyler), Riley Schroeder (Oral Roberts/West Texas A&M) and Reece Clapp (Bradley) combined to blank Kenosha, only allowing five hits. It was the first of four different shutout wins for Wausau in 2025, the most in a single season under Corey Thompson.

May 29: Wisconsin Rapids 3, Wausau 12- The Woodchucks began their home slate in 2025 on a great note, with their first of 10 wins over Wisconsin Rapids during the summer. The Woodchucks used a great performance from postseason all-star Dylan Schlotterback (Paris JC/Kansas), as the sophomore went 4-4 with two RBIs and three stolen bases to lead Wausau to their first of 29 wins at Athletic Park on the summer.

June 1: Fond du Lac 2, Wausau 20: The first game of June was the first day Wausau's offense showed its true capabilities. After it was a tight game early, Wausau blew it open by scoring 10 runs in the bottom of the eighth, and finished with 20 runs, a feat they would accomplish in four different games during the season. Five different players finished with multiple hits, and Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M-CC) had four RBIs, and one of his two home runs on the summer, in the big win.

June 4: Royal Oak 3, Wausau 14: The Woodchucks won another game in decisive fashion in early June, but this one was special for a different reason. On this Tuesday night, the Woodchucks won their 1000th regular season Northwoods League game in franchise history. Wausau joined St. Cloud, Rochester and Waterloo as the only teams in league history to reach 1000 regular season wins, with a nine-run fifth inning sealing the big win.

June 6: Madison 5, Wausau 6 (10 innings): The first Friday night game at Athletic Park in 2025 provided the first glimpse into the magic that the Woodchucks had during the summer. In the tenth inning, with the Woodchucks down one, Wausau pushed the tying run across. Then, head coach Corey Thompson called a double steal, and the gutsy call forced a Madison error, scoring the winning Wausau run from third base. That was Wausau's first walk-off win of the season, and they would have five others at the Burrow before the summer was over.

June 19: Wausau 11, Lakeshore 0: In the first game of a doubleheader for the Woodchucks on the road in Mequon, starting pitcher Mason Morello (New York/Fordham) delivered one of the most impressive performances on the mound in the entire Northwoods League. The right-hander threw the first complete-game nine inning shutout for the Woodchucks since 2016, and the first shutout for the Northwoods League in two years- striking out three hitters in the process.

June 24: Lakeshore 7 Wausau 17: It was an evening matchup with the Chinooks in June where the Woodchucks saw something powerful occur at the plate. With his dad in attendance, freshman Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) became just the fourth Woodchuck in franchise history to hit three home runs in the same game. He was one of just 25 players in Northwoods League history to achieve the feat, and one of only two players in the league in the 2025 season. The performance would spark Malone's incredible summer in Wausau, where he was one of the best hitters in the entire Northwoods League.

June 26: Wausau 2, Madison 1 (10 innings): If one win over Madison in extra innings wasn't enough in 2025, the Woodchucks found a way to do it again- this time at Warner Park. In one of Wausau's most impressive wins of the season, Zach Knowlton (Central Michigan) picked up a clutch, two-RBI single in the tenth to put the Woodchucks in front. Then, Reece Clapp shut the Mallards down in the bottom half, earning one of his seven saves during the season by leaving the tying run for Madison at third base.

July 4: Madison 7, Wausau 8: In front of a crowd of 1488 fans on the Fourth of July, second-year Woodchuck Christian Smith-Johnson had his signature moment. The outfielder picked up an RBI single in the ninth inning to walk-off Madison for the second time in the 2025 season. The hit sent Wausau's crowd into a frenzy, and the win ended up being crucial in Wausau's race to the postseason. Another second-year Woodchuck, Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) had a big night as well, going 4-5 with a home run and four RBIs in the win.

July 9: Madison 4, Wausau 5: The Woodchucks felt that two walk-off wins against their rivals in the 2025 season weren't enough. They had one more in store during the final series between the two teams in 2025, as Dylan Schlotterback picked up the game winning hit with an RBI double down the left field line. Wausau finished an undefeated 5-0 against Madison at Athletic Park in 2025, and won the season series, 6-3.

July 18: Lakeshore 7, Wausau 8: Wausau's incredible comeback against the Chinooks in a Friday night thriller embodied everything that defined the Woodchucks in 2025. With Wausau trailing by five runs in the bottom of the ninth and being put down to their final strike multiple times, the Woodchucks fought all the way back. The Woodchucks scored six total runs in their final frame of the night, capped off by a walk-off RBI single by Cade Baldridge (Cowley CC/Kansas). The win kept a streak alive for Wausau for consecutive wins at home, a streak that would eventually be record-setting.

July 22: Lakeshore 8, Wausau 18: During Wausau's longest homestand of the season, Max Soliz Jr. provided a historic swing. In the fourth inning, a home run out to left-center field helped Soliz surpass MLB veteran Paul DeJong for most home runs in a single career for a Woodchuck. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) also hit a long ball in the win, his first and only home run at Athletic Park in his career so far.

July 27: Wausau 19, Lakeshore 0: On a Sunday afternoon in Mequon, Wausau put together its most comprehensive performance of the 2025 season. Wausau's 19-0 win was tied for the third largest shutout win in Northwoods League history, and it started with great pitching from Grant Parson (Indiana State), Allen Leitner (UW-Parkside) and Connor Hill (College of Central Florida/St. John's River State). The offense, on the other hand, exploded for 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning, the most runs in a single inning from Wausau this summer. That game was punctuated by a Dom Rodriguez (Arizona) home run- one of the farthest hit balls by a Woodchuck this season.

August 5: Fond du Lac 4, Wausau 7: In early August, Wausau's amazing performances at home became record setting, as they broke the franchise record for consecutive home wins with their 18th in a row with a win over Fond du Lac. The game was tight early, but Wausau broke through with a classic big inning late. In the eighth, the Woodchucks scored four runs thanks to RBI base hits from Dylan Schlotterback and Dom Rodriguez, and took the lead for good. The win was not only record-setting for the franchise, but also was a big boost for the Woodchucks in their tight race for a playoff spot in the second half.

August 8: Wisconsin Rapids 5, Wausau 21: Coming into the second to last day of the regular season, Wausau did not have control of their own destiny in a tight playoff race in the Great Lakes West with Madison. However, they did their job and got some huge help. Wausau tied their single game season high with 21 runs- plating three or more runs in five separate innings- to put the pressure on Madison. That night, the Mallards lost one of their two games in a doubleheader with Green Bay, which ultimately flipped the script and gave Wausau control of its own postseason fate heading into the final day.

August 9: Wisconsin Rapids 3, Wausau 5: The message was simple for Wausau on the final day of the regular season- win and they were in the postseason. That's exactly what they did. In a cagey, tight regular season finale, the Woodchucks pulled out the win they needed to advance to the playoffs, thanks to an amazing seven-inning start on the mound from pitcher Tyler Fredrick (Carroll). Wausau took the lead midway through the game with a home run from Dom Rodriguez, and Kade Douglas (CSU-Pueblo) picked up a six-out save in his final appearance of his collegiate baseball career to punch Wausau's ticket to the playoffs.

August 11th: Green Bay 6, Wausau 4: Unfortunately for Wausau, their magical season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs, losing to Green Bay in a Best-of-three divisional series, 2-0. After the Rockers won game one at home 8-4, they shocked the Woodchucks with a late comeback at Athletic Park in game two, halting Wausau's record-breaking home win streak at 20 games. Green Bay finished as the only team with a winning record against Wausau this summer. Despite the defeat, Wausau still finished with the third-best record in the Northwoods League and were one of just eight teams to represent the league in the playoffs.

The 2025 season also involved many team and franchise records. Here are the records that were either met or broken during this summer.

Individual (Season):

Runs Scored: Dylan Schlotterback (67)

Hits (Tied): Dylan Schlotterback (89)

Stolen Bases: Christian Smith-Johnson (55)

Walks: Dylan Schlotterback (53)

Hit Streak (Tied): Christian Smith-Johnson (23 games)

Individual (Career):

Home Runs: Max Soliz Jr. (22)

RBIs: Max Soliz Jr. (109)

Stolen Bases: Christian Smith-Johnson (68)

Walks: Dylan Schlotterback (53)

Team (Season):

Batting Average: .293

On-Base Percentage: .426

Slugging Percentage: .429

OPS: .855

Runs Scored: 578

RBIs: 527

Walks Taken: 462

Walks Issued: 294

Stolen Bases: 222

Consecutive Home Wins: 20

Here are the team leaders in offense and defensive statistical categories for Wausau this summer.

Offense

Games Played: Dylan Schlotterback (71)

Batting Average: Noah Malone (.381)

On-Base Percentage: Noah Malone (.521)

Slugging Percentage: Noah Malone (.673)

Hits: Dylan Schlotterback (89)

Runs: Dylan Schlotterback (67)

XBHs: Noah Malone (30)

Home Runs: Noah Malone/Max Soliz Jr. (14)

RBIs: Max Soliz Jr. (66)

Walks: Dylan Schlotterback (53)

HBP: Dom Rodriguez (16)

Stolen Bases: Christian Smith-Johnson (55)

Pitching/Defense:

ERA (min. 20 innings pitched): Reece Clapp (0.42)

WHIP (min. 20 innings pitched): Reece Clapp (0.75)

K/9 (min. 20 innings pitched): Reece Clapp (12.66)

BAA (min. 20 innings pitched): Carter White (.176)

Innings Pitched: Zach Wyatt (54.2)

Strikeouts: Zach Wyatt (43)

Wins: Zach Wyatt/Landon Sexton (5)

Starts: Tyson Potts/Amar Tsengeg (9)

Saves: Reece Clapp (7)

Shutouts: Mason Morello (1)

Fielding Percentage (min. 100 innings played): Bordy Sexton (.994)

Outfield Assists: Dylan Schlotterback (155)

The Woodchucks had four different players represent the franchise on the Great Lakes Division team in the 2025 Northwoods League All-Star game: Christian Smith-Johnson, Max Soliz Jr., Noah Malone, and Reece Clapp. There were also four Woodchucks selected as postseason all-stars in the league- Smith-Johnson, Soliz, Malone and Dylan Schlotterback.

This season, 65 different players were part of the Wausau Woodchucks organization, including six players who made their returns to Wausau after playing in previous years: Max Galvin, Max Soliz Jr., Christian Smith-Johnson, Jake Berkland, Nate Ross, and Richie LaCien. Out of those players, there were six different players considered "Ironmen"- those who remained on the team from the very first game in May until the last game in August. Here is a list of those players.

Zach Knowlton

Sam Nitzke

Kade Douglas

Brayden Mazzacano

Christian Smith-Johnson

Zach Wyatt

Of course, this amazing season would not have been possible without the amazing support of Woodchucks fans. This summer, 43,980 fans came through Athletic Park to support the Woodchucks. That meant Wausau games averaged 1,256 fans each night. There were two sellouts (August 5, August 8) and more than 1,000 fans attended in eight of the final nine home games of the regular season. Since Wausau began playing Northwoods League baseball back in 1994, the franchise has had a total attendance of 1,472,247.

The organization is also proud of the success of the Wausau Ignite softball team in its inaugural season. The Ignite became the fifth team in the Northwoods softball league, and brought exciting, fun action to Athletic Park all summer long. The organization looks forward to continued softball success in the future.

As the 2025 season comes to a close, the Wausau Woodchucks and Ignite would like to once again thank all of the amazing coaches, players, team staff, front office, organization partners, and of course, the fans, for another successful summer. They look forward with great anticipation to what the 2026 season holds. As next season approaches, make sure to visit woodchcuks.com for information and updates on players, coaches, tickets, and more.

