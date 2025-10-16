Woodchucks and Aspirus Raise $7,000 for Safe Kids Marathon County

Published on October 16, 2025 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - When the Wausau Woodchuck took the field on August 2nd against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, they did so in specialty Hawaiian jerseys in designed in partnership with Aspirus Health. These jerseys were auctioned off to fans during the game, and a few were raffled off in the games after. The proceeds from these jerseys were donated to Safe Kids Marathon County.

The Woodchucks and Aspirus Health are pleased to announce that a total of $7,000 was raised! The organization will use the proceeds to continue to provide car-seat checkups, safety workshops and sports clinics that help parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries.

Thank you Aspirus Health for partnering with us on to help give back to this important program in our community!







Northwoods League Stories from October 16, 2025

Woodchucks and Aspirus Raise $7,000 for Safe Kids Marathon County - Wausau Woodchucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.