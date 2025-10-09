Woodchucks, Ignite, and JBA Clutch Fuel Strong Economic Impact in Wausau

Wausau, WI - Central Wisconsin Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Wausau Woodchucks, Wausau Ignite, and JBA Clutch Travel Baseball & Softball, is pleased to report that during the 2025 season, the operations of the organization contributed a $5 million economic impact.

During the Woodchucks and Ignite seasons, over 53,000 fans visited Athletic Park. Fans came from 32 states and 4 different countries. Visitors from outside the area frequently spent money at local restaurants and hotels, boosting community revenue.

This season, CWSE employed a staff of eight full-time employees along with 36 interns and 110 Game Day Staff to operate the ballpark efficiently and provide the best possible fan experience. At each game, Community Service Officers from the Wausau Police Department ensured Athletic Park was safe for all fans. Each team had 3-4 coaches to lead them through the season. This season, 22 new employees joined the workforce for the first time and contributed to the total labor income of $985,000.

In addition to the 74 college baseball players that played for the Woodchucks this summer, 28 college softball players spent their summer in Wausau. The 102 athletes strengthened the local economy with their spending. Umpires and visiting teams were booked at local hotels totaling to 424 rooms during the Ignite and Woodchucks seasons.

The Ignite, Woodchucks and JBA Clutch always seek to support local businesses and vendors. These goods and services include stadium signage, merchandise and apparel, food and beverage, and transportation. Through partnerships with local businesses, $523,000 flowed back into the Wausau community during the 2025 seasons.

Beyond their other contributions, the teams provided approximately $125,000 in 2025 through taxes, rent, and usage fees across city, local, and state levels.

JBA Clutch Baseball and Softball continued to grow in 2025, with nearly 200 youth athletes competing in high-level games and tournaments across the state and country. The teams use local practice fields and facilities, purchase gear from local vendors, and support other local organizations. This season, the Woodchucks and Ignite welcome each team to a game at Athletic Park to commemorate their hard work during their summer seasons.

Supporting the local economy remains a priority for the Woodchucks, Ignite, and JBA Clutch, and they're excited to keep that commitment in the future.







