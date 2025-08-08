Stingers Win in Bismarck

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck, ND - The Stingers (37-33) took down the Bismarck Larks (18-53) by a score of 8-3.

Bismarck got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the first inning.

Willmar would answer back with 5 runs in the top of the third. Designated hitter Jordan Kuhnau drove in 2 with an RBI double, and catcher Brock Larsen hit his third homer of the year, scoring 3 for the Stingers.

The Stingers got 2 more in the top of the fourth inning thanks to a Liam Bushey RBI single and a Ryker Edwards sac-fly. Bismarck answered back with a couple of runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Willmar remained on top 7-3.

Ryker Edwards collected his second RBI of the day in the sixth with an RBI single.

Jackson Sobel, Isaac Morton, and Maddux Gast all pitched 3.0 IP and combined for 14 strikeouts!

Brock Larsen went 1-for-3 with a 3-run HR and two walks.

Liam Bushey went 3-for-5 with a run scored.

The Stingers are back in action against the Larks in Bismarck with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. CST on NWL+.

