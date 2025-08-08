Stingers Drop Series Finale to Rox

August 8, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







St. Cloud, MN- The Willmar Stingers (19-15) dropped the opening game against the St. Cloud Rox (21-12), 14-1.

In the top of the second, right fielder Max Buettenback left the yard for the fourth time this season.

The St. Cloud Rox answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth.

The Rox scored one run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Stingers would be blanked for four innings.

The Rox kept their offense going, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh.

In the top of the eighth, Buettenback homered for the second time to pull the Stingers within three.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Rox grabbed one more run.

In the bottom of the ninth, Landon Franklin pinch hit and walked to start the inning, but the Stingers were unable to score.

For the Stingers, Isaac Hanson went 6.0 innings, striking out four.

Max Buettenback went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and a walk.

Carter Waslh went 1-for-3 with a walk.

The Stingers will continue their road trip against the Bismarck Larks with first pitch set for 7:05p.m. CT on NWL+.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2025 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.