Rockers Head to Duluth for Summer Collegiate World Series on Thursday

August 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will travel to Lake Superior tomorrow to face the Duluth Huskies in the Summer Collegiate World Series with first pitch set for 6:35pm at Wade Stadium.

The Rockers have won all three games in the postseason to this point, including their latest in the Great Lakes Championship over the Traverse City Pit Spitters by a score of 10-5. The first-half champion Rockers took down their Great Lakes West rival Wausau Woodchucks in a sweep to set up their visit to Michigan with a trip to the Northwoods League Championship game on the line.

These two teams have not met since the birth of the Rockers in 2022, but will face each other with the biggest stakes in the Northwoods League on the line. The Huskies finished 45-27 on the regular season, earning the Great Plains East second half title. Duluth swept La Crosse in the subdivision series before taking down Mankato in tonight's Great Plains Championship.

The Rockers have booked a fan bus for those that would like to travel to Duluth to watch the Championship game on Thursday, with 56 spots available. Purchase of a round trip bus ride and ticket to the playoff game must be made by 10am tomorrow morning via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4umjshvr

The fan bus loads at 11:45am and departs at Noon sharp from the new parking lot South of Capital Credit Union Park, with access off Cormier Rd.

The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours tomorrow will be 8:30am until noon.







