Duluth Huskies Are Championship Bound - at Home

August 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth, MN - The Duluth Huskies are hosting the Northwoods League Collegiate World Series Championship Game - and the showdown is happening right here at Wade Stadium!

After tonight's thrilling win over the Mankato Moondogs, the Huskies have punched their ticket to face the Green Bay Rockers in a winner-takes-all battle for the title tomorrow, Thursday, August 14th.

This will be the first time since 2022 that Duluth hosts the league's ultimate game - and we need YOU to help create an unforgettable atmosphere.

Game Details

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Opponent: Green Bay Rockers

First Pitch: 6:35 PM (Gates open at 5:35 PM)

Location: Wade Stadium, Duluth, MN

Tickets

Advance: $16 (before 9 AM Thursday)

Game Day: $18 (after 9 AM)

Buy Online: duluth-huskies.nwltickets.com

Phone Orders: (218) 786-9909

In-Person: Wade Stadium Ticket Office (9:30 AM-Mid 5th inning)

Kennel Klub Tickets

$35 in advance / $38 day-of

Includes:

All-you-can-eat hot dogs, brats, burgers, and sides until the end of the 5th inning

3 drinks (alcoholic or non-alcoholic)

For group or individual ticket sale

Don't Miss History in the Making

Tomorrow night could be the moment we bring a Championship home to Duluth. Pack The Wade, bring your voice, and let's make it a night to remember!







