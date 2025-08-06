Green Bay Hosts Wausau for Key Homestand Opener

August 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers return to action tonight at Capital Credit Union Park to open a two-game set against the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30 and live music from Annex kicking things off pregame. It's Youth Sports Night, presented by SMA Construction- kids wearing their youth team jerseys will get in free, making this a perfect evening for families to enjoy baseball, live music, and summer fun.

Green Bay enters the contest 17-15 in the second half and 39-26 overall, and are still battling through the second half as playoffs inch around the corner After splitting their series with Wisconsin Rapids, the Rockers are looking to bounce back from Tuesday's 12-8 loss, where they rallied from an 11-0 deficit but couldn't quite close the gap. With their final homestand of the summer underway, every game matters- and the Rockers will aim to lock in early and bring playoff-level intensity.

Cole Linton will get the nod for Green Bay tonight. The freshman out of Cloud County Community College has been a trusted arm since he's been a Rocker. He aims to even out his (1-2) record tonight and muster up some momentum heading into this series.

Wausau comes to town with a scrappy roster that has challenged the Rockers in past meetings. Tonight's matchup offers a chance for Green Bay to start strong and set the tone for the rest of the week. Between the action on the field and the energy in the stands, fans can expect a fun, meaningful night at the ballpark.







