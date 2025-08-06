Rox Hot Start Fuels 11-6 Win over Larks

August 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The St. Cloud Rox completed the sweep against the Larks on Tuesday evening with an 11-6 win.

The Rox came out of the gates hot. Augusto Mungarrieta brought in a run on a base hit, and Jackson Cooke came through with two outs, driving in two runs on a double to left center field. The Rox tacked on another run in the 3rd inning as Ricardo Aponte had a ground ball go under his glove at 3rd, which gave the Rox a 4-0 lead. That lead would become 7-0 after a long rally in the 5th inning.

Hunter Day got the start for the Rox, and he was excellent. Day went six innings, giving up just two runs on four hits. "I felt really good," said Day. "It definitely helps when the offense puts up a three spot in the first inning, it makes my job a lot easier, and I trusted my defense and filled up the zone."

The Larks' comeback efforts came up short. Jesus Vasquez homered in the 5th, and Aponte went deep in the 7th to cut the deficit to 9-6. However, the Rox would tack on runs in the 8th and 9th inning to stretch their lead to 11-6.

"I thought our offense came out early and firing often," said St. Cloud Rox manager Nick Studdard. "Kudos to Coach Lawrence and the hitting staff putting a good plan together and executing early."

With the win, the Rox are now 45-20 this season. The Rox won the first half of the season, and will likely face the MoonDogs or the Big Sticks in the first round of the playoffs.







