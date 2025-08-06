Rockers Fall in Game Two

August 6, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers drop the second game of the series versus the Wisconisn Rapids Rafters as their pitching falls apart early and the offense couldn't keep up. KJ Ward started for Green Bay and went three innings pitched with three earned runs and five walks. The big right hander didn't have his usual command that Green Bay is accustomed to seeing.

Luke Higgins followed Ward and didn't have a good performance either. He only got one out for Green Bay and gave up six earned runs. He hit several batters in a row and walked two more before giving up a grand slam to Landon Gaz to top it all off. Wisconsin Rapids chased him out of the game after going up 10-0.

Green Bay's bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth inning as Jeremy Delamota drove a three run home run out to left field to get the Rockers on the board. The Rockers hope that his power becomes consistent as they enter postseason play next week.

Eric Jeon also had himself a three RBI triple as Lindsey and Beauchaine collided in the outfield on a ball hit into the gap. The Rockers were slowly inching their way back into the game but came up short in the end, losing 12-8.

Drew Aguiar looked tremendous out of the bullpen. He went the eigth and ninth inning of this one, pitching a pair of perfect innings. The Rockers are getting one final look at what arms they can trust the most as they prepare for playoff baseball come Sunday.

After a tough loss, Green Bay will turn to Cole Linton to get the job done in a big series against the Wausau Woodchucks at Capital Credit Union Park.

Tickets for the 2025 season are available online at www.greenbayrockers.com or by calling the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm and all game days from 8:30am through the end of the 3rd inning.







Northwoods League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.