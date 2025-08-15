A Special Message from Our President, Rob Williamson

Larks fans,

As we said goodbye to our players and closed down the ballpark for the season, we took time to reflect on the memories we created with you. With nearly 60,000 of you joining us this summer, it's impossible to measure all the ways you made a difference - for us, our players, and our community.

This was an unforgettable season, powered by our belief that when Fun is Done Differently, it creates core memories, a stronger community, and lifelong fans.

It was also my first season as president of the Larks - an honor I don't take lightly. Talking with so many of you and hearing about the traditions you've created at the ballpark has been a privilege. One conversation that stood out was between my teammate and a Flock Member who's held a 7-Pack since Season 1. His grandson was 11 when they started going to games together every summer. Now that grandson is off to college, and he told us those nights at the ballpark are some of the happiest memories of his life. His story is a powerful reminder of how quickly time passes, and how important it is to spend it with the people you love.

This season also brought us closer as a community. When three-year-old cancer survivor Staley Lipp took his Home Run for Life, you stood and cheered - not just for him, but for the strength of his family and every family like theirs. We were united in that moment, and in many others.

Your generosity this year was incredible. Together, we raised money for local charities, donated over 3,300 pounds of food in a single day - a North Dakota record - and helped 250 kids in need start school with the supplies they deserve. By investing in our games and events, you've done more good than you know.

At the heart of it all is a love for the game. Baseball teaches us resilience, excellence, and community. Another Flock Member reminded us of that when he told us he brought his five-week-old daughter to our inaugural season - and has brought her every summer since. She's never known a summer without baseball, and those memories will help shape who she becomes.

Bismarck is now a permanent part of our players' journeys, too. Seventeen Larks alumni have been drafted to the MLB - including Corey Braun and Zach Daudet (2024) this summer. Our Lark of the Year, Ricardo Aponte, was a standout on the field and in the stands, bringing energy to every play and every fan. And Landon Waters (University of Mississippi) was named to the NWL Postseason All-Star Roster after a stellar season on the mound: 0.00 ERA, 18 innings pitched, and 25 strikeouts.

Now, the work begins for our biggest chapter yet - Season 10.

Our search is underway for a new head coach who shares our values, and we'll begin player recruitment soon. Stay tuned for a letter from General Manager Nate Maddox, with more details on the head coach search.

As we look ahead, I want to thank the people who made this season possible.

Alicia Uhde is one of them. She's been a host family and program coordinator for eight seasons - all while working full-time at Bismarck State College and raising three active kids. Each summer, she and her husband welcome 3-4 players into their home, creating lasting relationships and giving our team a place to thrive. Her work behind the scenes ensures every player finds a second home in Bismarck.

It wouldn't have been possible without our sponsors and partners, who share in our mission to connect, contribute to, and celebrate community.

And of course, I'm incredibly grateful to our 23 interns, 100+ seasonal staff, and our Front Office team, who brought passion, creativity, and long hours to make this season unforgettable.

Thank you, fans, for showing up, giving back, and making this more than a game.

We can't wait to celebrate Season 10 with you.

Rob Williamson

President

Bismarck Larks







