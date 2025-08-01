Rox Win 5-4 Thriller over Big Sticks

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Brandon Jaenke(St. Cloud Rox)

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (42-18) took down the Badlands Big Sticks (37-24) with a go-ahead run in the ninth inning on Thursday to win 5-4.

The Rox scored first in the ballgame, with an RBI double from Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) and an RBI single from Levi Lampert (SW Minnesota State University) helping the Rox take a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

St. Cloud extended the lead in the fifth with an RBI single from Hauge, and later scored a run in the sixth to make it 4-0.

Starting Pitcher JJ Hollis (University of California) threw six innings of shutout ball, holding the Big Sticks scoreless on the day.

With the game tied at four apiece in the top of the ninth inning, Wilmis Castro (St. Cloud State University) hit a single, which allowed Hauge to reach home and give St. Cloud the 5-4 advantage.

In the bottom of the ninth, Pitcher Brandon Jaenke (University of Minnesota) cemented himself into Rox history. Jaenke closed the game out for his fourteenth save of the season, a Rox single-season record. The Rox would end the game in front 5-4.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game was Jackson Hauge.

St. Cloud will play game two of the series against Badlands on Friday, August 1st, at 7:35 p.m. Central. The Rox return to Joe Faber Field on August 6th to face the Willmar Stingers at 6:35 p.m. There will be a special appearance by WWE Hall-of-Famer, the Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase, presented by Sentry Bank. DiBiase will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will be signing autographs throughout the game, starting when the gates open at 5:35 p.m. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit stcloudrox.com. For a full list of the 2025 promotional schedule, please visit stcloudrox.com/promoschedule, and for the full Rox game schedule, visit stcloudrox.com/schedule.

