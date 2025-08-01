Duluth Dominates Thunder Bay, 16-1, Breaking a Three-Game Losing Streak

August 1, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, Minn. - The Huskies snapped their three-game losing streak in epic proportions Friday night, beating the Border Cats 16-1.

As one might imagine in a 16 run outburst, the scoring was early and often for Duluth. It all began in the second inning with two outs when Nate Novitske collected his first of what would eventually be four hits on the night. It plated Jake Downing for a 1-0 lead, and that lead would only grow from there.

The Huskies put up three more runs in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Rowan Kelly, and RBI singles by Ethan Surowiec and Reagan Reeder. Kelly added on again in the fourth frame with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0 Duluth after four innings.

The fifth inning would end up being the big one. The Huskies sent 14 hitters to the plate in the inning and scored nine runs on eight hits. Downing and Kingsley Guthrie got the first three runs home on a pair of RBI knocks. Guthrie then came home to score on a balk later in the inning right before Kelly gained another RBI with a single to make it 10-0. That forced Thunder Bay to go to their bullpen mid-inning, but the Huskies' scoring did not stop with the new arm.

Noah Furcht greeted new reliever Jack Smith with a sacrifice fly for the eleventh run before Surowiec doubled home tally number 12. A few batters later, Reagan Reeder put the cherry on top of the inning with a two-run single. The score was 14-0 after five innings of play.

When the bottom of the sixth inning came around, George McIntyre decided that frame needed some runs as well. He singled home Novitske and Palmer to make the lead even more commanding at 16-0.

With all the runs being scored by Duluth, it might have been easy to forget how stellar of a start Nick Terhaar was having. After Terhaar went six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts last Friday night, he gave the Wade Stadium faithful quite the encore performance. It was another six-shutout innings for the recent high school graduate, allowing just three base runners all night.

New Husky Luke Holcomb followed with three very strong innings himself, allowing just one run on an inside the park home run that got lost in the wildfire smoke filled night sky. He closed out a dominant 16-1 victory against a team that the Huskies were struggling mightily with heading into the contest. Duluth finished with 20 hits as all nine starters recorded at least one knock.

On Deck:

It was win number 41 on the season for the Huskies as their magic number to clinch the second half division title dropped to 6. The Express, the team in hot pursuit in the standings, also won Friday night to keep the difference at 2.5 games back. Those two squads will square off for two games this weekend in what is certainly the biggest series of the year for both teams thus far. Saturday night will be in Eau Claire with first pitch at 6:35, and Sunday's game will be in Duluth at 3:05 p.m.







