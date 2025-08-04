Kenosha Sets Franchise Mark for Runs in a Game But Drops Series to Royal Oak Eliminating Itself from Postseason Contention

ROYAL OAK, MI - On July 11th, with torrential rain pouring down, Kenosha put up ten runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning to go ahead 12-0 on Royal Oak. The game would be postponed after that 2nd inning concluded. Over three weeks later, in a different state, Kenosha and Royal Oak resumed that game, and the Kingfish made it one for the record books.

The old season high for runs in a game was 21 for the Kingfish, which they accomplished back in 2014 against Wisconsin Rapids. Already more than halfway there, due to roster turnover in between the games, a new Kingfish squad picked up where the old left off. And it was season-long Kingfish Robert Newland setting the tone hitting a solo homer to lead off the 4th. It sparked a five run inning and after it was done, Kenosha led 19-2.

Noah Alvarez had the 10th 4-hit game for a Kingfish this season, putting up two hits before the pause in July and two more on August 2nd. Newland came in on a sac-fly from Dominic Kibler in the 5th to make it the first 20-run outburst for the fish this season. An inning later, after a fielder's choice plated run 21, Noah Alvarez drove home his fourth RBI of the game, which broke the record giving the Kingfish 22 runs. They added one more in the 7th and despite some late surges of power from the Leprechauns won it big 23-9.

Thirty minutes after that one concluded, Antonio Zeer made his Northwoods League debut and in the 1st it looked as though it'd be Royal Oak putting up the 23 as Zeer struggled. He gave up three runs as he walked three batters in that opening frame. Zeer would settle in a little and provide four innings of work, which allowed for Kenosha to battle back much like they've done all season. Trailing 5-3 in the 6th inning of a 7 inning contest, Tyler Horner shot an RBI-double into the alley to cut the lead to one. Later that inning Horner would tie the game on Carter Storti's ground ball fielder's choice. With the game tied at five Jaxson Easterlin went for a second scoreless inning of work. However, it didn't go as planned. After Preston Leon's 1-out triple, Ryan Tyranski brought the go-ahead run home on an RBI-groundout.

Ethan LaPointe came on for the save and while Kenosha did draw the tying run into scoring position, LaPointe slammed the door to tie the series at one.

In game three on Sunday, it was Royal Oak's time for a laugher. The Leprechauns jumped all over Kingfish starter Connor Trepanier. They knocked him out of the game after retiring just one batter. Trepanier gave up seven runs, all earned on three hits. He walked three and gave up a homer to Jovan Gill.

Kenosha fought as best as they could over the remainder of the game. Jack Zebig hit his third homer of the season, but the fish would ultimately fall 12-7.

With the two losses and two Kalamazoo victories against the Rockford Rivets, Kenosha is officially eliminated from postseason contention. They aim to spoil Battle Creek as they head home for a two-game set with the Battle Jacks starting Monday, August 4th.







