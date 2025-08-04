Northwoods League Softball Announces 2025 Postseason All-Stars

Rochester, Minn. - Northwoods League Softball announced the 2025 Postseason All-Star Team and award winners on Monday, August 4.

Madison Night Mare Hilary Blomberg is named the Northwoods League Softball Player of the Year after leading the League in Home Runs (11), and RBI (47). The sophomore from the University of Wisconsin also hit a robust .402 on the year.

Karlie McKenzie of the Madison Night Mares is the Northwoods League Softball Pitcher of the Year, posting a League-best 1.86 ERA. The Eastern Illinois University junior was a perfect 10-0 on the season and led the league in wins. She also struck out 59 batters which was good for 5th in the league.

Lexi Godwin has been named the Northwoods League Softball Coach of the Year after leading the Madison Night Mares to a league best 35-7 record. Godwin is currently a Graduate Assistant at the University of Oklahoma and recently completed her playing career at the University of North Carolina.

Blomberg and McKenzie are among the 14 players selected to the NWL Softball Postseason All-Star team.

"This is an incredible list of All Stars who were exceptional on the field amongst a League full of talented players," said Northwoods League Softball President/Commissioner Kathryn Reynolds. "It is an honor to have two players who returned to the League after competing in our inaugural season win our Pitcher and Player of the Year awards. Karlie and Hilary were consistently excellent throughout the summer. Coach Godwin set a new standard of winning in Northwoods League Softball with a record 35 wins. We wish them and all All-Stars on the Night Mares and Honeybees the best of luck in the first-ever Northwoods League Playoffs, taking place August 4-7."







