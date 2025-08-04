Three Northwoods League Alums Make Major League Debuts

Rochester, Minn. - Former Rockford Rivet Dugan Darnell debuted on August 1 along with former Great Lakes Resorter/Kokomo Jackrabbit/Traverse City Pit Spitter Jakob Marsee and former Wisconsin Woodchuck CJ Kayfus made his Major League debut on August 2. Darnell is the 403rd former Northwoods League player to debut in MLB while Marsee is number 404 and Kayfus is number 405.

Darnell, who played collegiately at Adrian College in Michigan, played for the Rivets in 2019. With the Rivets he appeared in seven games and was 0-1 with a 2.65 ERA. He struck out 19 batters in 17.0 innings and saved two games.

Darnell spent three seasons in independent baseball before signing with the Rockies in 2021. He would go on to pitch in five seasons in the Rockies system and was 21-8 with a 3.74 ERA across 200 games. He struck out 332 batters in 255.1 innings and had 24 saves

In his Major League debut against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Darnell entered the game in relief and pitched 2.0 innings allowing no runs on one hit while recording the win.

Jakob Marsee, who played collegiately at Central Michigan University, played for the Great Lakes Resorters in 2020, the Kokomo Jackrabbits in 2021 and the Traverse City Pit Spitters in 2022. He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Padres.

In 2020 with Great Lakes, Marsee played in two games and hit .125 with a steal and two runs scored. During the 2021 season he played in 44 games with Kokomo and hit .339 with 11 doubles, three triples, and 23 stolen bases. In 2022 with the Pit Spitters, he played in 17 games and hit .343 with 11 RBI, 12 runs scored, and eight steals.

Marsee spent two seasons in the Padres system before being traded to the Marlins in May of 2024. Across 395 games in the Minor Leagues Marsee was hitting .239 with 42 home runs, 55 doubles, and 14 triples. He had driven in 141, stolen 19 bases, and scored 280 times.

In his Major League debut against the New York Yankees, Marsee started the game in center field and walked three times, scored twice and had a double for his first Major League hit.

CJ Kayfus, who played collegiately at the University of Miami, played with the Wisconsin Woodchucks in 2021. He was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2023 MLB draft by the Cleveland Guardians.

In 2021 with the Woodchucks, Kayfus played in 26 games and hit .232 with 13 RBI, four steals and four doubles.

Kayfus spent three seasons in the Guardians system where he played in 211 games and hit .293 with 35 home runs, 14 triples, 48 doubles, and 14 steals.

In his Major League debut against the Minnesota Twins, Kayfus started the game at first base and went 0 for 4 at the plate with an RBI.







