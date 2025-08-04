Spitters Clinch Second Half Division Championship in 6-5 Win

August 4, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters come from behind and take game one 6-5 against the Rockford Rivets to clinch the second half division championship in front of 1,896 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium Monday night.

For just the second time in franchise history - the first since 2019 - the Pit Spitters win the second half division championship going along with the first half division championship to secure home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

Rockford's offense jumped out in front early in the top of the second inning as they took the lead on an RBI double to left field to make it 1-0. Then, John Uchytil drove in a run on a base hit to center field before Ny Thompson singled to left field to make it 3-0. It took until the bottom of the fourth inning for the Spitters offense to catch fire as their first run scored on a double to center field off the bat of Adam Broski to make it 3-1. Later, Hunter Herndon drove in his first of two runs on the night with a base hit up the middle to cut the Rivets lead down to 3-2. Rockford added one more in the top of the fifth on a productive groundout hit by Sean Sweeney to extend their lead to 4-2. Cole Prout added a run with a base hit to center field in the bottom half of the frame to bring the Spitters within 4-3. Then in the bottom of the sixth, Herndon earned his second RBI of the night with a sacrifice flyout to tie the game at 4-4. Prout hit another sacrifice flyout for the team, this time to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh as it was 5-4. To cap off the Spitters scoring for the night, Cade Collins singled into right field to extend their lead to 6-4. The Rivets applied an immense amount of pressure in the top of the ninth inning as a lead off base hit followed by two walks loaded the bases with no one out. Cooper Hinson drew a walk to pull the Rivets within one at 6-5. David Heefner then struckout the next batter before Grady Mee stole a base hit away from Gavin Taylor on a diving catch at second base. Jake McNamara sealed the win with a nice stop at short to put the Spitters back in the win column.

Traverse City improves to 45-21 and 24-8 in the second half while Rockford falls to 25-39 overall and 12-20 in the second half. Trevor Landen (3-4) earns his third victory after firing 4.2 innings of one run ball while giving up two hits on two walks and striking out six. George Gouriotis (1-2) was handed his second loss of the season where he allowed a run on three hits. David Heefner (0-0) earned his first collegiate save after allowing a run on a hit and three walks.

UP NEXT

The Pit Spitters conclude their home stand tomorrow night as they go for the sweep of the Rivets. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. Broadcast coverage with Jackson Heiden begins at 7:00 on the Northwoods League Network on the Northwoods League + app.







Northwoods League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.