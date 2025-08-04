Rockers Open Six Game Home Stand

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - As the regular season winds down, the Rockers seek to secure as many home playoff games as possible. With the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters coming into town for a two game set, the Rockers look to feast off of a struggling team at the bottom of the division.

Although it's been a rough season, the Rafters have had a lot of success hitting here at Capital Credit Union Park. Their slugging and plate patience was on full display during their last visit as they drew eight walks and hit four home runs. With Steve Marhefke on the mound, soft contact and first pitch strikes will be crucial.

Marhefke has been great in his last few starts. Against Lakeshore, he was exceptional, throwing six scoreless innings of one hit ball. His ability to induce groundouts with the breaking ball and fly outs with the high fastball has been his key to success. Wisconsin Rapids will have to see the ball from top to bottom to have success against Marhefke.

The Rafters are starting Tyler Pechetti. He has a 3.66 ERA and has gotten better and better as the year has gone on. He has pitched twice against Green Bay. In his first appearance, Green Bay jumped all over him, tallying 10 hits and seven runs in just 3.1 innings pitched. The next appearence for him was also against the Rockers where he settled down and threw 2.2 scoreless relief innings.

With Madison now leaping over Green Bay in the standings, the last few games of the season are critical for the top three teams. The Rockers will play Wausau and Madison again in the final couple games of the regular season. These three teams have been at the top of the division all season long.

Beating up on the teams like Wisconsin Rapids and Lakeshore is critical for these teams to have a chance at securing homefield advantage.

