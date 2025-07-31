Rockers Drop First Game of Road Trip
July 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Green Bay Rockers News Release
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (16-11, 38-22) fell in another barnburner to the Wausau Woodchucks (18-6, 39-20) by a score of 10-9 at Athletic Park tonight.
Green Bay started out in front when David Ballenilla drilled a solo blast in the first inning to put the Rockers on the board. Payton Mansfield added to the lead as he knocked Joe Mennella in on an RBI single. Wausau tied the game in the bottom frame but the Rockers answered back with four runs in the top of the second. Mennella got the bats going himself as he knocked a three-run homer over the right field wall to put Green Bay in front 6-2.
Wausau rattled off eight unanswered runs between the third and fifth innings, including seven in the fifth. Green Bay didn't slow down on offense as David Ballenilla made it a one-run game in the top of the sixth with his second homer of the game. While the Rockers bullpen was able to slow down Wausau, the offense left runners stranded in scoring position in the last three innings as the Woodchucks came away with a 10-9 win.
The Rockers will finish the series tomorrow with Wausau before heading to Madison for another pivotal two-game set. Green Bay will then return home for a six-game homestand on Monday, beginning against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.
