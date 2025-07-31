Loggers Edge Honkers 7-6

July 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse, Wisc. - The Rochester Honkers rolled into town on a hazy Wednesday evening to take on the Loggers who are trying to get into full postseason swing, under 2 weeks away from game 1. 2,029 in attendance at Copeland Park.

Rochester got things started in the top of the 3rd inning with an RBI single from Miguel Cantu, scoring Jake Jackson.

La Crosse wasted no time in the bottom of the 3rd inning as Jackson Cobb's (Georgia Gwinnett) bat stayed scorching hot with a triple off the right field wall, scoring Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska) and Cayden Smith (Central Michigan).

The Loggers tallied again in the bottom of the 4th inning as Kedren Kinzie (Hawaii) came up with a big 2-out RBI single to score Eli Small (FAU).

Rochester evened things back up in the top of the 5th inning with a 2-run homer off the bat of Miguel Cantu.

Rochester would then take the lead in the 6th inning with a solo shot from Van Coughlin. Connor Kaiser also came around to score in the inning on a wild pitch, giving the Honkers a 2 run lead.

La Crosse got one back in the bottom half of the inning as Savion Flowers (Kansas) doubled into the gap, scoring Carson Ohland (GCU).

Rochester got that run right back in the top of the 7th as Payton Knowles doubled in Miguel Cantu.

The Loggers had some fireworks for the Copeland Crazies in the bottom of the 7th as Carson Ohland came around to score on an Eli Small double. Small stole 3rd before scoring on a Joseph Quelch (Georgia Gwinnett) double. Quelch then came around to score on yet another Savion Flowers double, giving the Lumbermen a 7-6 lead.

Jakubowski (UIC) earns his 3rd win in relief for La Crosse while Bauer is credited with his 4th loss. Riera (Long Beach City) gets the save. The Loggers will be back in action on the 31st vs. Waterloo for a 6:35 first pitch.







