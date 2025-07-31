Late Game Moments Lift Growlers over Kingfish

July 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

KENOSHA, Wis. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (33-30; 16-12) rode late game moments to a 10th inning victory over the Kenosha Kingfish (24-37; 10-16) on Thursday night.

Kenosha opened the scoring, taking the opening run with a Robert Newland RBI single in the home half of the first. Kalamazoo would answer immediately, scoring two runs in the second, before the game would fall into a lull, going scoreless until the sixth. Logan Borboa would finish his start for the Kingfish going six innings and allowing just the two runs that came across in the second, bouncing back nicely after struggling against the Growlers his first time out. On the other hand, Rocco Bernadina would struggle in his final inning of work, with Tyler Horner coming up clutch with a two-run double.

Kalamazoo's nightly goal of winning the final nine outs would not start out well. Will Juday would pitch the seventh for the Growlers, allowing a Nick Williams sacrifice fly to give the Kingfish a 4-2 lead. That wouldn't stop Kalamazoo. Isaac Vanderwoude would single home Gabe Springer in the eighth, and Antonio Perrotta would single home Brodey Acres in the ninth to tie the game at four. Bryce Brassfield would nail down the ninth, and send the game to the tenth.

JD Crisp would be placed on second to open the tenth, moving to third on a sac bunt, and scoring on a KJ White sacrifice bunt, where White would reach first. Isaac Vanderwoude walked to sandwich the sac bunts, and would score on a throwing error as the pitcher checked on White at first. Bryce Brassfield would find a groundout and strikeout before hitting the tying run with a pitch. In a payoff pitch, Brassfield would freeze Peyton Ryback for the victory.

The Kalamazoo win, paired with losses by both Royal Oak and Battle Creek, moving the Growlers 2.5 games ahead for the second Great Lakes East playoff spot. Kalamazoo will look to boost their playoff hopes as they put Alex Burden on the mound for a Friday night showing against Kenosha in the final regular season game between the two teams.







