Mallards Erase Early Deficit to Defeat Wisconsin Rapids

July 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (36-22) came from behind on Wednesday night to take down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (19-42) 6-3 for their seventh straight victory.

Wisconsin Rapids opened the scoring in the top of the third. Kerim Orucevic (UC San Diego) brought home the first run with a single, then Royce Clayton Jr. (Cal State Northridge) added a second by stealing home on a throw to second. The Rafters tacked on one more to extend their lead to 3-0.

Frankie Carney (UC Irvine) hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third inning to get the Mallards on the scoreboard. Madison loaded the bases later in the inning, but Carney was thrown out attempting to steal home to end the threat.

Madison continued to chip away in the fifth. With a runner on third, MJ Sweeney (Wichita State University) lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring Cole Kosciusko (UC Santa Barbara) to cut the deficit to one.

The Mallards offense came alive in the sixth. Noah Sheffield (Florida State University) tied the game at three with an RBI double. Cole Kosciusko followed with a go-ahead RBI single, and Davis Hamilton (University of Minnesota) added on with another run-scoring hit to make it 5-3. Liam Moreno (St. Cloud State University) capped the rally by driving in a run on a fielder's choice, extending the lead to 6-3.

Over the final innings, the Mallards bullpen held strong and shut down the Rafters. After Bryce Leedle (University of St. Thomas) fired two dominant innings, Keaton Fenn (Southeastern Community College) slammed the door in the ninth, and Madison held on for the win.

Francesco Capocci (University of North Carolina) picked up the win for the Mallards in relief, his third of the season. Jack Wiessinger (Pomona-Pitzer) was charged with the loss for the Rafters. Fenn picked up his third save of the season.

The home stand at Warner Park continues on Thursday night, as the Mallards host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







