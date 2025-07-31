Beetles Win Back-And-Forth Battle Versus the Hot Tots

Alexandria, MN - The Alexandria Beetles (17-13) grabbed game one against the Minot Hot Tots (12-15), 15-7.

In the top of the first, the Hot Tots struck first, scoring four runs.

In the bottom of the second, catcher Sam Hunt singled to start the inning. Third basemen Jordan Kuhnau walked to bring designated hitter Merrick Rapoza to the plate. Rapoza unloaded the bases with a standup double.

In the bottom of the third, shortstop Colton Griffin unloaded for his second home run of the season.

In the bottom of the fourth, Kuhnau singled before right fielder Ryker Edwards drove him in with a double. Rapoza unloaded with his first homerun of the season to give the Beetles a two-run lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, centerfielder Carter Walsh started the inning with a single.

In the top of the seventh, Minot plated three runs.

In the bottom of the seventh, Guzman was hit by a pitch before reaching home safely on a Hot Tots error. Edwards singled to drive in two runs.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Beetles loaded the bases before Liam Bushey singled to drive in one run. Charlie Schau pinch hit and hit a grand slam for his first home run of the season.

For the Beetles, Isaac Hanson worked 4.0 shutout innings in relief, striking out one.

Merrick Rapoza went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs.

Jordan Kuhnau went 1-for-1 with three walks and two runs scored.

Colton Griffin went 1-for-2 with a solo homerun and two walks.

Ryker Edwards went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

The Beetles will finish their series with the Hot Tots tomorrow at home with first pitch set 6:35p.m. CT on NWL+.

