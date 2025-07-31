Big Sticks Continue Dominance over Larks in 5-3 Win

July 31, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks came back to take down the Larks 5-3 on Wednesday night.

The Larks got on the board first. With the bases loaded and two men out, Ethan Crawford hit a line drive down the right field line that would clear the bases, and the Larks took a 3-0 lead.

From there, the Big Sticks began chipping away, as some nifty base-running and Justin Flannery's infield single would bring home two runs in the 4th inning. Thomas Mayer's RBI triple would tie the game up in the 6th inning.

Dylan Wipf came into pitch the 7th for the Larks. Wipf gave up three walks and hit a batter, which gave the Big Sticks a 4-3 lead. Luke Zimmer pitched the 8th for the Larks, and he gave up a run after walking a batter, hitting a batter, and throwing a couple of wild pitches. The Big Sticks would hold onto win 5-3.

Joshua Torres pitched the final four innings of the game for the Big Sticks. Torres did not allow a hit, as he shut down the Larks. "My last outing didn't go my way, it was pretty frustrating," said Torres. "I came out, trusted myself, and really stayed grounded."

"We executed really well on the base-running side of things, and took advantage of some blunders," said Big Sticks Manager Kelby Coburn. "Sometimes you just have to take what the game gives you."

With the win, the Big Sticks improved to 17-10 on the second half of the season, and they remain in first place in the Great Plains West Division.







Northwoods League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.