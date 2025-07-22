MoonDogs Play Small Ball in 4-2 Victory over Larks

July 22, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs completed the sweep over the Bismarck Larks with a 4-2 win on Monday night.

The MoonDogs struck early. In the top of the second inning, Tony Lira hit a ground ball just over the third base bag, scoring Cannon Peery from second base. Brandon Vlcko would drive in the second run of the inning on a groundout to third base.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Larks loaded the bases with no one out. Cristian Bernardini hit a ground ball to third base to drive in a run, and would be safe at first due to an error by Connor Cuff. However, Kingston Hangartner's ground ball to second base would turn into a double play as Bernardini ran out of the baseline trying to avoid the tag, and Adrian Beltre Jr. was able to get the out at first, as well.

That was the only blemish on Evan Hughes' start for the MoonDogs, as Hughes went five innings, striking out seven batters, and allowing just one run on four hits. "I wanted to focus on controlling my pitches," said Hughes. "I didn't want to overthink it, and I tried to make them beat me."

Hughes' command was on full display as he gave up just one walk across his five innings.

The MoonDogs tacked on a run in the 8th, and the Larks responded with a run of their own. However, the MoonDogs manufactured yet another run in the 9th inning, and would go on to win 4-2.

"Bunts have been something we've been emphasizing a lot down the stretch and sometimes you are going to have to find creative ways to win a baseball game," said MoonDogs manager Danny Kneeland. "We just didn't have it offensively most the game, so we had to get a little bit creative, and we stole five bases and had three or four sac bunts."

The MoonDogs remain atop the Great Plains West Division in the second half of the season, as they improved to 11-7. The MoonDogs have won five straight games, while the Larks have now lost five straight games.







Northwoods League Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.