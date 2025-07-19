Larks Break up No-No in 9th, Big Sticks Win It in 10

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks held on to beat the Bismarck Larks 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night.

The Big Sticks took a no-hitter into the 9th inning, as David Ladjevic threw six no hit innings and Brady Owens followed it up with two no hit innings. With the Big Sticks leading 3-2, Ricardo Aponte broke up the no-hitter on a double down the left field line. Grant Ross' ground ball to the right side of the infield advanced Aponte 90 feet, and Cristian Bernardini drove in Aponte as the Larks forced extra innings.

In the 10th inning, Connor Meidroth's single to center field advanced Maddox Mcdonald to 3rd base. Mcdonald would score on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Big Sticks All-Star Connor Massimini.

Dasan Harris was the ghost runner on second base for the Larks in the bottom of the 10th. After Kingston Hangartner struck out, Trevian Martinez hit a ground ball to the shortstop, Connor Meidroth. With Harris running on contact, Meidroth easily threw out Harris at third. Big Sticks relief pitcher Adam Trevino struck out Dean Ormonde looking to end the game.

Maddox McDonald drove in three runs on two hits in the game. McDonald totaled 6 RBIs on the series against the Larks. "I was seeing the spinner a lot, I was able to just stay within my approach, and put the ball in play with runners in scoring position," said McDonald.

With the win, the Big Sticks have clinched the Railroad to Roosevelt trophy. The trophy is given to the winner of the regular season series between the Larks and the Big Sticks. "It means a lot to the people involved," said Big Sticks manager Kelby Coburn. "Part of the deal when we took the job was being really good within the state, and this was a piece of that puzzle. It means a lot to the community so I'm happy we can give back."







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.