Marhefke Will Take the Mound as Green Bay Looks to Sweep

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The 8-8 Fond du Lac Dock Spiders come to Capital Credit Union park once again to face off against the red hot 11-5 Green Bay Rockers. Green Bay took down Fondy in yesterday's affair at Herr-Baker Field. The bats came alive late to seal the victory and Green Bay looks to ride that momentum into today's matchup

The Rocker's threw Cole Linton yesterday, who put together a very solid start coming out of the All-Star break. Steve Marhefke, today's starter for Green Bay, looks for a similar result as he faces a Dock Spiders lineup with a season average of .251. Marhefke's last start for Green Bay came at Wisconsin Rapids where he threw five innings one one run ball.

Fond du Lac will have to attack Marfehfe with disciplined at bats and patience. Marfefke primarily throws the breaking ball with the occasional well-located fastball. He also mixes in a knuckleball to his arsenal. If the Spiders can wait back on his stuff and time it up, they could see some hard hit knocks.

The Rockers offense has found their rhythm with the new faces in the second half. Joe Mennella has been a key piece to the teams offensive performance from the right handed batters box. JP Peltier, another new player for Green Bay, will make his first appearance at home. He had a great game down in Wisconsin Rapids.

Payton Mansfield, who was best known this season for leading the charge on moving the pitchers mound and running the Trackman software, will start for Green Bay today. The former Rockers stadium operations intern signed with the team last week and looks to pick up where he left off after a solid 2024 campaign in the Northwoods League. Mansfield batted .240 with five homeruns and 17 RBI's. The outfielder from Springfield Illinois is set for his 2025 summer colleiegate season.

