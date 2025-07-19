Duluth Edges Loggers 10-9

Duluth rolled into Copeland Park for the first time in the 2025 season to square off against the Loggers, fighting for a second half playoff spot, and home field advantage in the playoffs. 1,931 fans in attendance to watch the Great Plains East showdown.

Duluth opened up, scoring in the top of the 1st thanks to a solo shot off the bat of Noah Furcht.

La Crosse responded right back with a run of their own. RJ Hamilton (Duke) came around to score on a sac fly from Carson Ohland (GCU). Hamilton walked to leadoff the inning.

Duluth took the lead right back in the second inning thanks to another solo shot, this time from Nate Vargas.

The Lumbermen tied things up in the 3rd inning as Carson Ohland added another RBI with a single into left field, scoring Brayden Jefferis (Michigan).

La Crosse opened it up in the 4th inning with 3 runs, taking the lead. Justin Roulston (Long Beach St.) made his Logger debut a memorable one with an RBI double off the center field wall, scoring Eli Small (FAU). Kanon Sundgren (Nebraska) followed this up with a double of his own, scoring Edinger (Louisville) and Roulston.

The Loggers tallied 2 more runs in the 5th. John Pearson (LSU) had himself an RBI single, scoring Peters (Xavier). Edinger earned an RBI with a sac fly, scoring Ohland and giving La Crosse a 7-2 lead.

Things got messy for La Crosse in the top of the 6th as they surrendered 8 runs in the top half of the inning. They got things started with a double from Jake Downing, scoring Nate Vargas. Nate Novitske then tripled, scoring both Downing and Palmar. Rowan Kelly earned himself his first RBI of the evening as he grounded out to shortstop, scoring Novitske. One pitch away from the inning being over, Trey Craig doubled into right center, scoring Furcht and Gutierrez-Contreras. Nate Vargas then scored his second run of the inning with a 2-run blast into left field, capping off the 8-run inning.

La Crosse got one back as Hamilton came around to score on a wild pitch after reaching on another walk.

Hamilton scored yet again for the Loggers in the 8th on a sac fly from Carson Ohland but it wouldn't be enough as the 8-run 6th inning proved to be the achilles heel for La Crosse. Jace Miner is credited with his 3rd loss of the season while Terhaar picks up the win in relief for Duluth. In relief for the Loggers, Jack Ghufran (SJSU) dazzled, throwing a perfect 3 innings, giving La Crosse a shot for a comeback late in the game. Final score from Copeland was 10-9.

The Loggers look to even up the series on July 19th at 6:35 against Duluth as both teams are looking to clinch home field advantage in the first round of the NWL Playoffs and Duluth still looking to secure a post-season spot.







