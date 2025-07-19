The MoonDogs Sweep the Rox on the Road

July 19, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The MoonDogs swept the Rox at Joe Faber!

The MoonDogs starting pitcher tonight was Caleb Koskie (Indiana University).

The MoonDogs got things rolling in the top of the first! The MoonDogs would score 5 runs, with Sean Griggs (University of Alabama) having a home run!

The Dog Squad would remain scoreless until the top of the fifth, where they would take off with 4 runs!

The first relief arm tonight was Tanner Shumski (Minnesota State University, Mankato). Shumski would be followed up tonight by Preston Giltner (Pittsburg State University).

Tonight's Player of the Game would be Corey Nunez (UC Santa Barbara). Nunez was 3-5, with 2 runs, and 4 RBIs!

The MoonDogs would take the win 11-3 against the Rox!







Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2025

